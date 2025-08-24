Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises Over ‘Housing Jihad’ Allegations

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has restrained Shiv Sena leader and former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam from making any defamatory, slanderous or libelous statements against Mumbai-based developer M/s Chandiwala Enterprises Pvt Ltd and its directors Imran Humayun Chandiwala and Anis Humayun Chandiwala.

Builder Approached Court After Communal Remarks

The order was passed by Justice Riyaz Chagla on August 20 on an interim application filed by the builder, who moved court after Nirupam accused Muslim-owned firms of carrying out a “housing jihad” in slum redevelopment projects.

Communal Allegations Made at Press Conference

At a recent press conference, Nirupam had alleged that “Muslim-controlled construction companies are waging a housing jihad to change Mumbai’s demography” and claimed that Hindus were being pushed out of certain localities. He specifically mentioned areas such as Kurla, Bandra East, Chandivali, Sion-Koliwada, Malad East and Goregaon East.

Plaintiff’s Counsel Calls Allegations Baseless

Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas and advocate Cherag Balsara. representing the plaintiffs, told the court that Nirupam’s allegations were “communal and baseless”.

He pointed to a February 20, 2025 letter cited by Nirupam regarding the redevelopment of Shree Shankar Society. “Out of 67 residents, only seven are Muslims. The claim that the project is part of a secret Muslim takeover is wholly untrue,” the counsel argued.

Nirupam Avoided Earlier Hearings, Court Notes

The court noted that Nirupam had avoided earlier hearings despite being served notices through email, WhatsApp and in person. The order records that a messenger carrying the notice to Nirupam’s residence on August 19 was met with hostility: “The defendant tore the said notice and returned the same to the messenger,” the court observed.

On August 20, his advocate, Mahesh Gupte, appeared before the court and sought to adjourn the hearing to allow him time to file vakalatnama (a legal document that authorises a lawyer to represent a client in a court).

However, the court declined to adjourn the hearing saying: “I am not inclined to grant adjournment in the matter, particularly in view of the conduct of the Defendant. The Defendant has no respect for the proceedings before this Court and this is evident from his conduct of tearing the notice…”

Allegations Found Prima Facie False

The court said it found “substance” in the builder’s case. Referring to press material and documents annexed to the plaintiff’s affidavit, Justice Chagla said the allegations of a communal agenda were “prima facie false”. The court therefore restrained Nirupam by way of a temporary injunction from repeating such statements “of the like nature” till further orders.

Next Hearing on September 10

The court has granted two weeks to Nirupam to respond to the allegations and kept the matter for hearing on September 10.