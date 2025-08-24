Mumbai News: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy And Insulin Consignments Stolen From Bhiwandi Hub; Experts Warn Of Risks From Unsafe, Unsupervised Use

Stolen consignments of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and insulin trigger nationwide alert; cold chain breach may pose serious health risks | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a serious security and public health concern, several consignments of Novo Nordisk’s injectable medicines — including the recently launched anti-obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide) — were stolen in transit from the company’s Bhiwandi hub earlier this week.

Experts warn that Wegovy, if taken without prescription and medical supervision, can trigger severe side effects such as nausea, vomiting, stomach paralysis, gallstones, thyroid complications, and in rare cases, blindness.

Medicines Were Bound for Multiple Cities

The stolen stock included rDNA-based insulin products and Wegovy pens that were being transported to Nagpur, Raipur, Cuttack, and Kolkata. Following the incident, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued a nationwide alert on August 21.

Cold Chain Breach May Render Medicines Unsafe

Officials cautioned that the consignments may have been exposed to temperatures outside the recommended 2°C to 8°C range, making them unsafe for patient use.

The missing medicines include insulin degludec, insulin aspart, and Wegovy injections in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg doses. Any breach of the cold chain can compromise potency and increase risks to patients.

Doctors, Patients Warned to Buy Only from Authorized Sources

Both CDSCO and DCGI have advised doctors, healthcare professionals, patients, and consumers to remain vigilant and to dispense or purchase these medicines only from authorized sources with valid invoices.

Experts Highlight Risks of Unsupervised Wegovy Use

Dr. Shashank Shah, Bariatric Surgeon and Obesity Specialist at Hinduja Hospital, Khar West, and Lilavati Hospital, stressed the dangers of unsupervised use.

“Wegovy is not a casual weight-loss injection. It is meant for patients with weight-related diseases and must be prescribed with caution. It carries risks ranging from nausea, vomiting, stomach paralysis, and gallstones to thyroid cancer, muscle loss, and, in rare cases, blindness,” he said.

He added that dosage must be carefully escalated and monitored by specialists. “Patients cannot determine the correct dose on their own. If they start, lose weight, and then suddenly stop, they often regain weight — sometimes with added complications. This must not happen,” he cautioned.

CDSCO Orders Nationwide Surveillance

The CDSCO has instructed all state and UT drug controllers, along with its zonal and sub-zonal offices, to keep strict surveillance on the movement of these products and take action under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940. Police teams are also investigating to trace the stolen consignments.

Wegovy in High Demand Since India Launch

Notably, Wegovy — launched in India only in June this year — has seen strong demand among patients seeking obesity treatment. Experts emphasize that the injectable requires a strictly monitored dose-escalation regimen, beginning at 0.25 mg weekly, to avoid serious complications such as dehydration and pancreatitis.