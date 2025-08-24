Mumbai: After 27 Years, Mother Wins Legal Battle As Court Orders Compensation For Son Killed In Stone Blasting Accident

The City Civil Court has ordered miner Chandar Gadwal to pay Rs2.04 lakh with 8% interest as compensation for the boy’s death, caused by a heavy stone falling on his head while he was in school. | Representative Image

Mumbai: After an agonising 27-year wait, Chintadevi Arjundas, a mother from Kandivali (East), has finally received justice for the tragic loss of her eightyear-old son, Ajaykumar, who died in 1997 due to a stone blasting accident. The City Civil Court has ordered miner Chandar Gadwal to pay Rs2.04 lakh with 8% interest as compensation for the boy’s death, caused by a heavy stone falling on his head while he was in school. The prolonged legal battle reflects Chintadevi’s unwavering resolve to seek justice for her son, whose bright future was cruelly cut short.

Tragic school accident leads to negligence case against miner

In February 1998, Chintadevi approached the City Civil Court against Gadwal, who was conducting blasts on a plot next to Anudatt Vidyalaya, where Ajaykumar studied. On February 19, 1997, Chintadevi dropped her son at school at 11.30am for classes from 12pm to 5pm. Around 4pm, Gadwal’s blasting caused a heavy stone to crash through the school’s roof, striking Ajaykumar’s head. The school rushed him to Bhagwati Hospital and informed the family. He was later shifted to Nair Hospital, but on April 16, 1997, Ajaykumar succumbed to his injuries. A negligence case was registered against Gadwal at Kandivali police station.

Chintadevi, a housewife, and her railway-employee husband sought Rs10 lakh compensation, highlighting Ajaykumar’s academic excellence as a class topper with a promising future. The court issued notices to Gadwal, who did not respond, leading to proceedings without his input. The school management denied negligence, stating Gadwal’s plot was adjacent, and he conducted blasts without informing the school or nearby residents of risks.

Verdict brings closure after 27 years for grieving mother

The court held Gadwal guilty of negligence, noting he illegally carried out the blast without notifying the school. The stone broke the school’s roof, hitting Ajaykumar in the classroom, causing him to lose consciousness. The court found no negligence by the school, which promptly acted to get the boy medical care. For Chintadevi, the verdict brings closure after nearly three decades of grief, honoring her son’s memory with justice that acknowledges the devastating loss of a bright young life.