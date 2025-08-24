 Maharashtra's Young Archers Shine At World Youth Archery Championships In Canada: Secure Silver & Bronze Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMaharashtra's Young Archers Shine At World Youth Archery Championships In Canada: Secure Silver & Bronze Medals

Maharashtra's Young Archers Shine At World Youth Archery Championships In Canada: Secure Silver & Bronze Medals

Maharashtra's young archers have brought glory to the state at the World Youth Archery Championships held in Winnipeg, Canada, securing a historic haul of medals. Prithika Pradeep clinched two silver medals, while Gatha Anandarao Khadke and Sharvari Somnath Shende won bronze medals, defeating the American team in a dominant performance.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra's Young Archers Shine At World Youth Archery Championships In Canada: Secure Silver & Bronze Medals |

Mumbai: Maharashtra's young archers have brought glory to the state at the World Youth Archery Championships held in Winnipeg, Canada, securing a historic haul of medals. Prithika Pradeep clinched two silver medals, while Gatha Anandarao Khadke and Sharvari Somnath Shende won bronze medals, defeating the American team in a dominant performance.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate promptly congratulated the athletes and their coaches, lauding their remarkable achievement. In his message, he stated, “Hitting the bullseye and engraving India’s name on these medals is a moment of immense pride for the nation and Maharashtra.

Read Also
Dream 11 'Not Willing To Continue Its Deal' As Team India's Lead Jersey Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup...
article-image

This success is a testament to relentless hard work, dedication, skill, and perseverance. Heartfelt congratulations on this historic feat! The state government is committed to your bright future, and your victory will inspire generations to come.”

The minister emphasized that the triumph has provided a new source of inspiration for Maharashtra’s youth, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to their holistic development.In response, the athletes and coaches expressed gratitude for the minister’s swift and heartfelt congratulations, acknowledging the support received.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan HC Orders Closure Of Over 86,000 Dilapidated Classrooms In Govt Schools Across State
Rajasthan HC Orders Closure Of Over 86,000 Dilapidated Classrooms In Govt Schools Across State
Mumbai: PVR Inox Leases 43,534 Sq Ft, To Pay ₹91 Lakh Monthly Rent In Borivali’s Sky City Mall
Mumbai: PVR Inox Leases 43,534 Sq Ft, To Pay ₹91 Lakh Monthly Rent In Borivali’s Sky City Mall
Video: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi's Dwarka After Heavy Rain, No Injuries Reported
Video: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi's Dwarka After Heavy Rain, No Injuries Reported
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action

This stellar performance has elevated Maharashtra’s reputation on the global stage, showcasing the state’s emerging talent in archery.This news report is based on the provided information, published on August 24, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Stood Tall When The Storm Raged': Fans & Former Cricketers Pay Rich Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara...

'Stood Tall When The Storm Raged': Fans & Former Cricketers Pay Rich Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara...

Breaking! Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Indian Cricket

Breaking! Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Indian Cricket

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Seemingly Tells His Players To Keep Their Heads Up After Heartbreaking Loss...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Seemingly Tells His Players To Keep Their Heads Up After Heartbreaking Loss...

Dream 11 'Not Willing To Continue Its Deal' As Team India's Lead Jersey Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup...

Dream 11 'Not Willing To Continue Its Deal' As Team India's Lead Jersey Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup...

Video: Serena Williams Introduces Long-Time Rival Maria Sharapova At International Tennis Hall Of...

Video: Serena Williams Introduces Long-Time Rival Maria Sharapova At International Tennis Hall Of...