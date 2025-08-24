Maharashtra's Young Archers Shine At World Youth Archery Championships In Canada: Secure Silver & Bronze Medals |

Mumbai: Maharashtra's young archers have brought glory to the state at the World Youth Archery Championships held in Winnipeg, Canada, securing a historic haul of medals. Prithika Pradeep clinched two silver medals, while Gatha Anandarao Khadke and Sharvari Somnath Shende won bronze medals, defeating the American team in a dominant performance.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate promptly congratulated the athletes and their coaches, lauding their remarkable achievement. In his message, he stated, “Hitting the bullseye and engraving India’s name on these medals is a moment of immense pride for the nation and Maharashtra.

This success is a testament to relentless hard work, dedication, skill, and perseverance. Heartfelt congratulations on this historic feat! The state government is committed to your bright future, and your victory will inspire generations to come.”

The minister emphasized that the triumph has provided a new source of inspiration for Maharashtra’s youth, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to their holistic development.In response, the athletes and coaches expressed gratitude for the minister’s swift and heartfelt congratulations, acknowledging the support received.

This stellar performance has elevated Maharashtra’s reputation on the global stage, showcasing the state’s emerging talent in archery.This news report is based on the provided information, published on August 24, 2025.