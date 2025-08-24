Dream 11 'Not Willing To Continue Its Deal' As Team India's Lead Jersey Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 After Online Gaming Bill: Reports

Team India started their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Kandy. | (Credits: Twitter)

With only a few days left to go before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Dream11 has reportedly pulled out as the lead jersey sponsor for Team India. The development comes after both houses of parliament passed 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' as Dream11 is not 'not willing to continue its deal' with the BCCI.

According to 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill', a ban has been imposed on online fantasy sports and gambling platforms. Hence, a report by NDTV mentioned that Dream11 is no longer wanting to continue as the lead jersey sponsor for the Indian men's team. The report further mentioned that the BCCI will invite new bids for jersey sponsorship rights ahead of Asia Cup and India might play without a lead sponsor if it fails to bag one before the multi-nation tournament.

Dream11 was announced as India's lead jersey sponsor in July 2023, signing a three-year deal worth ₹358 crore. According to The Hindustan Times, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated:

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government."

Additionally, the jerseys featuring Dream11 have reportedly been printed but unlikely to be used in the tournament. The official announcement is yet to be made by the BCCI.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Team India in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, India announced its 17-member squad on August 19, Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead them in the Asia Cup. The notable omission from the squad was Shreyas Iyer, who failed to notch a spot despite a good IPL 2025 season with both bat and ball. The Men in Blue still have a settled squad and enter the tournament as favourites.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.