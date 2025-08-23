 Will Shubman Gill Play Asia Cup 2025? India's Test Captain Unwell Ahead Of Duleep Trophy, Says Report
Will Shubman Gill Play Asia Cup 2025? India's Test Captain Unwell Ahead Of Duleep Trophy, Says Report

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Team India has some tough questions to answer ahead of Asia Cup 2025, following not so good news about the health of vice-captain Shubman Gill. According to a report by Cricbuzz, he will not participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, where he was set to captain the North Zone

According to the report, Gill underwent a blood test, the results of which were submitted to the BCCI. The board ruled Gill out of the domestic tournament, which starts on August 28. The 25-year-old is currently in Chandigarh resting at home.

Is Shubman Gill seriously unwell?

The illness, however, is not serious, but just not mild enough to let him play cricket. In October of 2023, Gill had picked up a bout of Dengue fever during the ODI World Cup, thus missing India's first two matches against Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi.

RevSportz reports that Gill is suffering from viral fever, and while it is nothing to be concerned about, the blood test taken earlier this week in Mumbai was a precautionary measure. The Team India Test skipper is keen to play the tournament,but his health concerns could result in him missing the competition.

Will Shubman Gill play Asia Cup?

Gill was unlikely to feature in the entirety of the Duleep Trophy. Amid the tournament, Team India leaves for UAE to play the Asia Cup 2025 their first training session lined up for September 5, However the big question waswhether Gill can recover in time for the Asia Cup?. The rest ahead of the tournament has now given him some time to recover it looks highly likely that he will be fine by then..

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates starting September 9. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host the 19 matches, with the Dubai International Stadium hosting the final on September 28.The tournament will also mark a resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan

