 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth Over ₹10 Crore
Mumbai airport customs arrested two men for smuggling hydroponic weed worth over ₹10 crore. Ulhasnagar resident SR Mohinani, 26, was caught with 8.87 kg from Kuala Lumpur, while Thane resident Imran Khan, 34, had 2 kg from Bangkok. Both claimed they were paid to transport the drugs, with sums ranging from ₹5,000 to lucrative amounts.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth Over ₹10 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: In two separate cases, the Mumbai airport customs officials have arrested two persons and seized smuggled hydroponic weed collectively valued at over Rs 10 crore, officials said on Friday.

About The Cases

In the first case, the officers nabbed Ulhasnagar resident SR Mohinani, 26, on Friday after he arrived at Mumbai airport from Kuala Lumpur. The search of his baggage resulted in the seizure of nine packets containing hydroponic weed weighing 8870gm, valued at Rs 8.87 crore. In his statement to the customs officials, he said he was getting a handsome sum to smuggle the contraband to India.

In another case, the officers apprehended a 34-year-old Thane resident, Imran Khan, for allegedly smuggling nearly 2kg of drugs worth Rs 2 crore sourced from Bangkok. The accused said he agreed to the deal for a paltry sum of Rs5,000. The contraband was in his baggage in four plastic packets.

