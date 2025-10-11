Angels Of Mumbai: NGOs Shine At FPJ’s Nariman Point Office For Pre-Diwali Mela Supporting A Meaningful Cause

Angels Of Mumbai: FPJ's Nariman Point Office Turns Into Purpose-Driven Pre-Diwali Mela |

Mumbai: On Friday, The Free Press Journal’s Nariman Point office transformed into a pre-festive mela — but with a purpose. The newspaper’s sea-facing cafeteria hosted 12 non-profits that had 15 stalls exhibiting a variety of unique, festive, and handmade products, each supporting a meaningful cause. The Angels of Mumbai Diwali Bazaar attracted around 300 visitors throughout the day, all eager to shop and support the participating organisations.

Products such as Diwali candles, diyas, puja aarti thalis, hand-painted Gond pouches and cushions, upcycled cloth bags, Warli-painted wooden trays, chiku pickle, cloth sunglass covers, terracotta products, gluten-free crackers, festive farsan, eco-friendly Diwali torans, cloth diaries, handmade jewellery, and jute purses were among the many items displayed.

Some of the participating non-profits included NeevJivan Foundation, Mann Deshi Foundation, Savitri Fatima Foundation for Inclusive Development, Project Aamhi, Faiyda, Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust, Sangopita, Savitri Mahila Samaj Vikas Sanstha, Kshitij, Gully Classes Foundation, Veruschka Foundation, and Kshamata.

“The Diwali Bazaar was a wonderful opportunity, and I’m deeply grateful to The Free Press Journal—not only for giving us a platform to showcase our products but also for shining a light on our cause: breaking the cycle of exploitation and empowering adolescent girls and women from difficult backgrounds—including survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence—to lead lives of dignity, confidence, self-reliance, and freedom. The fact that these products, made by the survivors themselves, were seen and purchased by hundreds of people was a tremendous source of encouragement for all of us,” shared Bharathy Tahiliani, founder and managing trustee, Kshamata.

For the first time, beneficiaries of change-makers featured in The Free Press Journal’s Angels of Mumbai series came together on a common platform. The initiative aimed to empower these individuals by fostering self-reliance and creating livelihood opportunities through the efforts of the participating NGOs. The bazaar drew several supporters of the cause, including Justice S.J. Kathawalla, who expressed his appreciation for the thought behind the initiative.

“I got the opportunity to showcase products made by women from the slums who are trying to become financially independent. It is a great encouragement, and I’m thankful for the chance,” shared Manisha Katke, founder, Savitri Mahila Samaj Vikas Sanstha.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/