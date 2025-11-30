Advitya: This Mumbai NGO is bringing dignity, therapy and joy to adults with special needs (VIDEO)

Anjali, Founder, Advitya |

A chance volunteering experience at a school with children with special needs inspired fashion designer and textile designer Anjali to start her NGO. “After the age of 18, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are expected to transition from school into vocational training centres. However, not all are accepted into such programmes, and the path forward becomes far more challenging,” she shares.

For 25 years, Advitya has been improving the lives of older adults with special needs |

“They often remain at home with no structured activity or support. Over time, the isolation can lead to depression, which may further trigger behavioural difficulties,” adds Anjali. Families, particularly mothers, who shoulder most of the caregiving, struggle to cope. The emotional strain frequently leads to conflict within households, and many parents find themselves unable to manage the escalating needs of their children.

To address this gap, she started Advitya in 2000. “When families approach us, often through word of mouth, the team prioritises the child’s wellbeing above all else. We don’t go through documents or formalities. We simply look at the child. If the child needs help, we take them in,” says the founder.

At Advitya, colour and music form the heart of their therapeutic approach. The team uses creative expression to help adults with developmental disabilities step out of emotional distress and remain meaningfully and joyfully engaged. Her centre offers a range of activities designed to keep students active and uplifted—dance, music, yoga, pottery, and more. “Therapy dogs visit regularly as part of our animal-assisted therapy programme, which has proven especially effective in reducing anxiety,” she says.

Social interaction is another core pillar. For years, Advitya has welcomed students from schools and colleges for internships and engagement programmes. “The impact on the centre’s students—most of whom are above 40—has been profound. The energy and enthusiasm of young visitors revitalise the adults, lifting their mood and helping them reconnect with the world around them,” explains Anjali, adding that the oldest adult is 68 years old!

Amish Mody, founder, Organik Truck & Eco Corner |

In this way, Advitya creates a positive ripple effect—not only supporting its students, but also offering comfort, relief, and hope to their families, who often struggle with caregiving challenges at home. Amish Mody, founder, Organik Truck & Eco Corner, shares, “Anjali has created a remarkable safe haven for differently abled adults. Here, they’re taught yoga, embraced with love and affection, and given experiences that are truly unparalleled. From dance to creative sessions, to movie outings — it’s a life enriched with opportunities. This mission isn’t just her work, it’s her life — one she has wholeheartedly dedicated to them.”