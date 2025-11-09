From teaching five girls to 300 projects: Rashmi Misra’s four-decade journey of empowerment (VIDEO)

Rashmi Misra, Founder-President, VIDYA |

More than four decades ago, Rashmi Misra experienced something that deeply moved her, which cemented a lifelong commitment to education. Her husband, then a professor at IIT Delhi, and she lived on the institute’s campus which was separated from ‘real life’ by a wall. Beyond the wall lay a slum area with a stagnant pool of dirty water where five little girls often played. One day, she asked them why they weren’t in school, to which one of the girls replied, “Don’t you know girls don’t go to school?” Misra asked if they wanted to study, and the girl responded, “Nobody’s going to teach us, we’re girls.”

VIDYA's work has reached Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Himachal Pradesh |

That moment changed everything for her. Misra invited the girls home and began teaching them herself, and since then, she hasn’t looked back. “Opportunity is the greatest thing we can give them,” said Misra, who started VIDYA in 1985. For 40 years, her NGO has been working to empower children, youth, and women through education and skill development.

“We have been clear about the vision — to provide children from underserved communities access to high-quality, holistic, and joyful education, so they can change their lives, which has now also expanded to women and youth. So our mission is to educate, empower, and transform,” she said.

Since VIDYA’s inception, Misra set out to create opportunities for holistic and equitable education. The organisation’s first initiative was the establishment of a school that laid the foundation for its culture and values. Today, the NGO proudly runs a CBSE-affiliated English-medium school in Gurugram. “The school caters to around 1,200 students, many of whom are first-generation learners. Despite their backgrounds, these children have emerged as confident young leaders within their communities, driven by ambition and a desire to build a better future.”

Over the years, VIDYA expanded its work through its Beyond School programme, which focuses on bridging educational gaps in government schools. The initiative provides training in English, computer literacy, and life skills—areas where government schools often lack adequate resources. Currently, they run over 150 such programmes across the country, acting as a knowledge partner to enhance students’ learning experiences and self-confidence.

With more than 300 projects spread across Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Himachal Pradesh, VIDYA’s reach has grown significantly. The organisation also runs a digital skill development programme that includes NIT certification, enabling beneficiaries to pursue gainful employment. Thousands of 500 individuals have secured jobs through this initiative, reflecting VIDYA’s sustained impact in empowering communities through education and skill-building.

Architect Hafeez Contractor |

Architect Hafeez Contractor, shared, “I’ve known Rashmi for many years and have immense respect for the remarkable work she’s been doing for over four decades. Her dedication is truly inspiring, and her efforts have brought meaningful change to underserved communities.”