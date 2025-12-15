 Over One Lakh Students Across 427 Districts Appear For AMP’s National Talent Search Exam 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeAngels-of-mumbaiOver One Lakh Students Across 427 Districts Appear For AMP’s National Talent Search Exam 2025

Over One Lakh Students Across 427 Districts Appear For AMP’s National Talent Search Exam 2025

Dr Abdul Qadeer, founder of Shaheen Group of Institutions, and one of the sponsors for the competition said that more girls registered and appeared for the exam than boys. “This exercise is done with the collaboration of thousands of individuals, including the AMP team, training partners, volunteers, exam centres, exam observers, NGOs, masajids, and the ulema,” said Qadeer.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Over one lakh students visited 1,238 exam centres in 427 districts across the country to take part in the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)’s sixth National Talent Search Exam (NTS 2025) on December 13. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Over one lakh students visited 1,238 exam centres in 427 districts across the country to take part in the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)’s sixth National Talent Search Exam (NTS 2025) on December 13.

Exam Aims to Democratise Access to Competitive Opportunities

The exam aims to give students from poor communities, rural areas and small urban centres, the experience of competitive exams for civil services, medical education, and other professional courses. Toppers get prizes and scholarships. Aamir Edresy, president of AMP, said that the exam is now the largest talent search exam conducted by any non-profit organisation in India. Mohammed Ameen, project head and AMP national core team member, said,. “Last year, 90% of top rankers came from tier 2 and 3 towns. With our reach expanding to 1,037 blocks this year, we are confident of helping thousands more students realise their academic dreams,” said Ameen.

Dr Abdul Qadeer, founder of Shaheen Group of Institutions, and one of the sponsors for the competition said that more girls registered and appeared for the exam than boys. “This exercise is done with the collaboration of thousands of individuals, including the AMP team, training partners, volunteers, exam centres, exam observers, NGOs, masajids, and the ulema,” said Qadeer.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Rapido Molestation Case: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Calls For Urgent Meeting On December 17 | Know Details Here
Kalyan Rapido Molestation Case: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Calls For Urgent Meeting On December 17 | Know Details Here
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source
After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For 'Dangerous Bowling'; VIDEO
After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For 'Dangerous Bowling'; VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Telangana From December 16 To 22
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Telangana From December 16 To 22
Read Also
Planning For Sunburn Festival 2025? Complete Guide On How To Reach Infinity Bay, Sewri
article-image

Exam Pattern Designed by Eminent Academicians

Chand Mohammed Sheikh, state head, AMP Rajasthan, said that the NTS exam question papers are designed by a team of eminent academicians from prestigious universities and institutes across India. “The exam pattern is similar to NTSE (by NCERT) and is divided into two main parts: MAT (Mental Ability Test) and SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test),” Sheikh explained.

AMP NTS 2025 offers more than Rs 10 Crores in coaching scholarships through training partners, including 100% Scholarships for more than 500 students and 50–75% scholarships for more than 5000 students. Toppers will receive cash rewards and academic scholarships worth Rs 20 lakhs through IndiaZakat.com, AMP’s Zakat-based crowd-funding platform, along with other academic support initiatives. The results of the exam will be announced shortly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over One Lakh Students Across 427 Districts Appear For AMP’s National Talent Search Exam 2025

Over One Lakh Students Across 427 Districts Appear For AMP’s National Talent Search Exam 2025

Flavia Agnes’ mission to help women facing domestic and sexual violence through Majlis (VIDEO)

Flavia Agnes’ mission to help women facing domestic and sexual violence through Majlis (VIDEO)

Where compassion meets cooking: Anuja Kohli Mariwala’s NGO feeds 1,200 children in Mumbai every...

Where compassion meets cooking: Anuja Kohli Mariwala’s NGO feeds 1,200 children in Mumbai every...

Advitya: This Mumbai NGO is bringing dignity, therapy and joy to adults with special needs (VIDEO)

Advitya: This Mumbai NGO is bringing dignity, therapy and joy to adults with special needs (VIDEO)

Catalyst For Change With Raj Mariwala: ‘You can’t talk about mental health in India without...

Catalyst For Change With Raj Mariwala: ‘You can’t talk about mental health in India without...