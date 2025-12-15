Over One Lakh Students Across 427 Districts Appear For AMP’s National Talent Search Exam 2025

Over one lakh students visited 1,238 exam centres in 427 districts across the country to take part in the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)’s sixth National Talent Search Exam (NTS 2025) on December 13. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Over one lakh students visited 1,238 exam centres in 427 districts across the country to take part in the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)’s sixth National Talent Search Exam (NTS 2025) on December 13.

Exam Aims to Democratise Access to Competitive Opportunities

The exam aims to give students from poor communities, rural areas and small urban centres, the experience of competitive exams for civil services, medical education, and other professional courses. Toppers get prizes and scholarships. Aamir Edresy, president of AMP, said that the exam is now the largest talent search exam conducted by any non-profit organisation in India. Mohammed Ameen, project head and AMP national core team member, said,. “Last year, 90% of top rankers came from tier 2 and 3 towns. With our reach expanding to 1,037 blocks this year, we are confident of helping thousands more students realise their academic dreams,” said Ameen.

Dr Abdul Qadeer, founder of Shaheen Group of Institutions, and one of the sponsors for the competition said that more girls registered and appeared for the exam than boys. “This exercise is done with the collaboration of thousands of individuals, including the AMP team, training partners, volunteers, exam centres, exam observers, NGOs, masajids, and the ulema,” said Qadeer.

Exam Pattern Designed by Eminent Academicians

Chand Mohammed Sheikh, state head, AMP Rajasthan, said that the NTS exam question papers are designed by a team of eminent academicians from prestigious universities and institutes across India. “The exam pattern is similar to NTSE (by NCERT) and is divided into two main parts: MAT (Mental Ability Test) and SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test),” Sheikh explained.

AMP NTS 2025 offers more than Rs 10 Crores in coaching scholarships through training partners, including 100% Scholarships for more than 500 students and 50–75% scholarships for more than 5000 students. Toppers will receive cash rewards and academic scholarships worth Rs 20 lakhs through IndiaZakat.com, AMP’s Zakat-based crowd-funding platform, along with other academic support initiatives. The results of the exam will be announced shortly.

