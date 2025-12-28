Saanvi Social Welfare has been working for nine years to uplift Maharashtra’s tribal and underserved communities (VIDEO)

Isha Rawat, Founder-director, Saanvi Social Welfare |

Malad resident Isha Rawat, a long-time contributor to social causes and a natural empath since childhood, went on to establish a not-for-profit that has supported numerous individuals, uplifted tribal communities, and expanded access to education. “I started Saanvi Social Welfare in 2016 to uplift and transform tribal communities on the outskirts of Mumbai through sustainable development, education, healthcare and empowerment. It is a grassroots initiative working towards holistic rural development across Maharashtra, with a strong focus on tribal and underserved regions. Our vision is to build an empowered society where marginalised and tribal communities have equitable access to education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and opportunities for all-round development,” says Rawat, the founder-director.

During a visit to Kasturba Gandhi Ashramshala in Waki, the team identified several gaps, including limited exposure to cultural heritage and creative activities, low awareness of health and menstrual hygiene, and the absence of access to music, technology and career guidance. The campus infrastructure also required beautification and greener spaces. These observations led to the development of a comprehensive empowerment programme integrating art, health education, music, environmental initiatives, digital learning and career guidance.

The NGO’s grassroots initiatives are driving holistic rural development across the Maharashtra’s tribal and underserved regions |

“We work to empower children through art, music and digital education, while building their confidence and awareness of healthy practices. Our initiatives promote environmental learning through plantation drives and sustainability-focused activities. We also guide students towards future career pathways, creating an inspiring and holistic learning environment that supports their overall growth,” says the 46-year-old. The NGO has also beautified schools and fixed structural problems so that not only are these spaces safe for use, but students also feel encouraged to come to school.

One of the organisation’s recent initiatives focuses on educating older women in the community who have never attended school. The programme began with teaching them to write and sign their names, before gradually introducing financial literacy. While there was initial hesitation, many participants went on to engage confidently and succeed, an outcome that, she says, significantly boosted their confidence and morale.

Jameel Khan, Actor |

Actor Jameel Khan shares, “With a strong focus on women’s empowerment and children’s education, Isha has worked to improve financial literacy among mothers of students in her schools. Her team reaches remote areas where schooling remains inconsistent, encouraging communities to prioritise learning and motivating children to attend school rather than remain confined to their homes. Overall, the initiative supports people by promoting education, hygiene awareness and self-reliance, helping individuals lead better, more independent lives while contributing to the welfare of society at large.”