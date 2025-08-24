Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Acquits Tuition Teacher Accused Of Touching Student Due To Lack Of Crucial Evidence

A special POCSO court has acquitted a 28-year-old tuition teacher accused of inappropriately touching a 13-yearold student, citing a failure by police to present crucial evidence. | Representative Pic

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has acquitted a 28-year-old tuition teacher accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old student, citing a failure by police to present crucial evidence.

Court questions evidence in student’s sexual assault claim

The girl alleged that on February 2, 2018, her teacher unzipped her sweater and touched her during an evening extra class. The court, however, highlighted that the investigating officer never seized the sweater, making it impossible to verify the victim's claim.

Additionally, the court found the victim's testimony unconvincing, noting that she called the teacher at midnight just two days after the alleged incident to get help with a math problem. The judge reasoned that a victim would not have made contact so soon after such an event, suggesting the teacher may have been falsely implicated. The teacher, who was arrested and later released on bail, has now been cleared of all charges