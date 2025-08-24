Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

By: Manasi Kamble | August 24, 2025
Sushi Cafe (Bandra West): Often praised for its authentic flavors and cozy, understated ambiance, it's a good spot for purists looking for delicious sushi without the fuss.
Yogo Sushi (Bandra West): Known for its innovative sushi burritos and other creative rolls, it's a unique take on sushi that has garnered a loyal following.
Blue's Kitchen (Khar West): While it serves a broader Asian menu, their sushi has received praise for its quality and surprising deliciousness, often exceeding expectations for a multi-cuisine spot.
Sushi Koi (Delivery-focused, various locations): This is often highlighted for its value-for-money sushi, particularly for delivery. They have an extensive menu and offer assorted platters that are great for groups.
Origami Japanese & Korean Restaurant (Powai): While it's relatively well-known in Powai, it might be considered underrated compared to central Mumbai's big names. It offers a good range of authentic Japanese and Korean dishes, including quality sushi platters.
Dimsum Wu (Galleria, Powai): While its name suggests dimsum, it also offers a variety of well-regarded sushi, nigiri, and other Japanese/SoutheastAsian delicacies at reasonable prices.
