 Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside
CCTV footage from the area has captured the sequence of accidents, highlighting the recurring problem faced by bikers on the newly constructed stretch.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Boisar in Palghar near Mumbai has witnessed a spate of two-wheeler accidents on the CIDCO Bypass Road, with six mishaps reported within an hour. CCTV footage from the area has captured the sequence of accidents, highlighting the recurring problem faced by bikers on the newly constructed stretch.

According to ABP Majha's report, around 12 to 13 riders sustained minor injuries in the incidents, though no major casualties were reported. The footage shows bikes repeatedly skidding and slipping, raising concerns over the safety of the bypass.

Locals allege that the poor quality of the road is the primary reason behind the increasing number of accidents. They point to mud deposited on the recently laid concrete surface as the cause of repeated slippage. On Saturday alone, six separate accidents were reported within an hour, all of which were caught on CCTV cameras.

The spate of accidents has angered residents in Boisar, who are demanding immediate corrective action. They have called for the removal of the accumulated mud and for accountability to be fixed on the officials responsible for the road’s upkeep.

Residents fear that if the matter is ignored, serious accidents may occur in the future. While the recent incidents led only to minor injuries, the frequency and similarity of the crashes suggest that the problem could escalate unless addressed promptly.

The series of accidents on the CIDCO Bypass Road has raised urgent questions about the safety of the route, and locals are pressing for swift intervention to prevent further mishaps.

