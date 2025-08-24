 Thane: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Swimming In Upvan Lake; Officials Register Accidental Death Case
Raj Bhaskar Chabukswar, a resident of Vartaknagar, had ventured into the lake for a swim with his two friends when he drowned, unable to gauge the depth, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the disaster management cell.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
A 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday. | Representational Image

Thane: A 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm at Upvan Lake, the official said.

Boy drowns in Upvan Lake after misjudging depth

Raj Bhaskar Chabukswar, a resident of Vartaknagar, had ventured into the lake for a swim with his two friends when he drowned, unable to gauge the depth, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the disaster management cell.

Personnel from the Vartaknagar police station, disaster management cell, Thane disaster response force and fire brigade reached the spot and fished out the boy, he said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

