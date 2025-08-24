 Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Seven fire engines, four jumbo water tankers, a quick response team, an ambulance along with a deputy fire officer and two senior station officers among others were deployed on the spot.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
A fire erupted in a 22-storey residential high-rise- Vaishnav Heights, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon East on Sunday afternoon. The incident was to reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 3.30 pm and declared Level II as the blaze was in a fully packed residential area. Seven fire engines, four jumbo water tankers, a quick response team, an ambulance along with a deputy fire officer and two senior station officers among others were deployed on the spot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the blaze was doused 6 pm.

As per the information by BMC disaster management, the blaze erupted in flat 1201, a 550 sq ft apartment on the 12th floor of the 22-storey building. The fire was confined to all household items including the electrical wirings, electric installations, AC unit, furnitures, clothes, utensils etc. The apartment was closed at the time of the incident.

Officials’ Statement

"The fire was in a residential building. The residents had evacuated the building as the fire broke. Soon the firemen fought the fire was situation was brought under control. Nobody was injured," said Chief Fire Officer, Ravindra Ambulgekar. The MFB had covered the blaze from all sides by 5.15 pm and extinguished at 6 pm. The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

