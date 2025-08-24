 Mumbai News: MNS To Restructure In Ambernath After Defections, Appointing New City President After Leader Meetings
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plans organizational restructuring in Ambernath after defections by senior leaders, including former city president Kunal Bhoir to Shiv Sena, prompting protests from MNS workers against perceived opportunism.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
MNS chief Raj Thackeray | File Pic

Ambernath: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is set to undergo a major organisational restructuring in Ambernath following recent defections of senior leaders. A new city president is expected to be appointed soon, with a final decision likely after a meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and party leaders on Sunday or Monday.

The development comes after former Ambernath city president Kunal Bhoir, along with three ex-corporators, joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde. Their exit sparked anger within the MNS ranks, with party workers staging demonstrations outside the offices of the defectors, symbolically displaying bundles of currency notes to allege opportunism.

In the first significant response since these political shifts, MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav visited Ambernath on Friday. Addressing party workers at the Shivajinagar office, Jadhav launched a scathing attack on the defectors, stating they were “zero for the organization” and vowing to politically sideline them in the upcoming municipal elections.

“Those who left the party will be made irrelevant in Ambernath’s politics. Maharashtra sainiks will show them their place in the elections,” Jadhav declared.

He also instructed local party workers to investigate development works carried out in the wards of the former corporators, urging them to expose irregularities and corruption, if any. This directive has reportedly unsettled the defectors.

The defections have dealt a significant blow to the MNS, as the departing corporators once held crucial responsibilities for the party in Ambernath. However, the crisis has also provided the party an opportunity to rebuild from the grassroots level. The appointment of a new city president is expected to energize the cadre and send a message of renewal.

With municipal elections on the horizon, the political battle in Ambernath is likely to intensify. For MNS, the challenge will be to consolidate its base and regain voter trust, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) will look to capitalize on the new entrants. The outcome may well determine whether MNS can reclaim lost ground or continue to struggle against defections and shifting loyalties in Maharashtra’s volatile political landscape.

