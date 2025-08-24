 Thane Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Swimming In Upvan Lake
NK Gupta Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Thane Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Swimming In Upvan Lake | Representational Image

A 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Upvan Lake (Talav) in Thane on Sunday afternoon. The boy has been identified as Raj Bhaskar Chabukswar, a resident of the Bhimnagar area in Vartak Nagar. He lived with his parents.

The incident occurred near the Palai Devi Temple in Thane West when Raj, along with two friends, went to the lake for a swim. According to officials, he ventured into deep water without realising its depth and drowned.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “We received information about the incident and dispatched one fire tender, one rescue vehicle, and one pickup to the spot.”

Tadvi confirmed that Raj entered the lake for swimming but failed to assess the depth of the water, leading to his drowning.

Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted authorities. With the help of the disaster response team, the boy was pulled out of the water and taken to Civil Hospital in Thane, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Vartak Nagar police are investigating the incident.

