 Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Mumbai: As in previous years, the grand Ganeshotsav festival will be celebrated across Mumbai from August 27 to September 6, 2025. During this period, lakhs of devotees will immerse Ganesh idols at various beaches and lakes throughout the city. To manage the expected rush, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced extensive traffic diversions and restrictions.

Route Changes & Diversions

Vehicles traveling between South Mumbai and North Mumbai will be mandatorily routed via the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Coastal Road.
Vehicles using the Eastern Freeway (Vilasrao Deshmukh Freeway) and Atal Setu will need to take alternative routes via CSMT, Bhatia Baug, Metro Junction, and Princess Street.

Anant Chaturdashi Restrictions

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
On Anant Chaturdashi (September 6, 2025), several major roads in Colaba, Marine Drive, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Dadar, Shivaji Park, Lalbaug, Parel, Byculla, and Borivali will either be closed or diverted to ensure smooth procession and immersion activities.

Parking & Vehicle Restrictions

‘No Parking’ zones will be strictly enforced on major roads in Colaba, Marine Drive, Dadar, Mahim, Chembur, Juhu, Malad, Kandivali, and Borivali on immersion days.
Heavy vehicles and private buses will be banned from entering South Mumbai between 7 AM and midnight. In the suburbs, the ban will be in place from 8–11 AM and 5–9 PM.
On main immersion days, these restrictions will remain in force 24 hours.

Exceptions For Essential Services

The restrictions will not apply to emergency services such as ambulances, milk vans, bakery supply vehicles, water tankers, petroleum tankers, and school buses, which will be allowed to operate.

Special Safety Measures On Flyovers

The BMC has introduced strict safety rules on old and risky railway flyovers:

No more than 100 people will be allowed on a bridge at a time.

Stopping, dancing, or using DJs/loudspeakers on bridges is strictly prohibited.

Advisory For Citizens

Severe traffic congestion is expected on immersion days in Girgaon, Lalbaug, Dadar-Shivaji Park, Juhu Chowpatty, Malad-Marve, and Borivali jetty areas.

Citizens are urged to avoid these routes unless absolutely necessary and instead use the Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, and flyovers to reach their destinations.

Request For Cooperation

The Mumbai Traffic Police has appealed to all devotees and residents to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with the administration to ensure a safe and smooth Ganeshotsav.

