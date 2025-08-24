 Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6
Currently 22km of stretch between Aarey JVLR to Worli is operational. The entire route is of 33kms and final phase upto Cuffe Parade Colaba is slated to be opened soon.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
In view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations, the Aqua Line Metro called as metro Line 3 will extend its operational hours till midnight from August 27 to September 6. During this period, services will run daily from 6:30 am to 12:00 am, ensuring smooth travel for devotees and commuters throughout the festivities.

Currently 22km of stretch between Aarey JVLR to Worli is operational. The entire route is of 33kms and final phase upto Cuffe Parade Colaba is slated to be opened soon. Right now, trial run ongoing and this remaining stretch awaiting for the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) certification so to begin commercial operations.

Earlier, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) declared that the elevated Metro Line 2A and 7 that runs from Andheri to Dahisar from Link Road and Western Express Highway will operate till midnight during festival. 

