Mumbai Crime News: 64-Year-Old Caretaker Strangled By Roommate In Bandra West; Accused Arrested

Mumbai: A roommate in Bandra West allegedly murdered a 64-year-old man on October 9. The deceased was identified as Shivajee Banarassing, who worked as a caretaker at a public toilet near Mehboob Studio in Bandra West.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Yadav, 28, who works as a patient caretaker at a residence in Bandra West. Yadav allegedly killed Shivajee over a SIM card dispute. The Bandra police arrested Yadav, and the Additional Chief Justice Magistrate Court, Bandra, remanded him in police custody until October 13.

According to the police, the deceased, the accused, and a few others lived together on the first floor of the public toilet near Mehboob Studio in Bandra West. When the incident occurred, only the deceased and the accused were present in the room. The incident took place on Thursday between 3 pm and 5 pm. A few days earlier, Shivajee’s SIM card had gone missing, and he suspected that Yadav had stolen it. Shivajee then asked Yadav to leave the room, which led to an argument between them. On Thursday, the altercation escalated, and Yadav allegedly strangled Shivajee.

Yadav did not inform anyone about the incident but told the public toilet manager that Shivajee was unconscious. The manager informed the Bandra police around 6 pm. When the police arrived at the spot, Yadav remained silent. The police transported Shivajee to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, and Yadav accompanied them. The doctor pronounced Shivajee dead and sent his body to Cooper Hospital in Juhu for a post-mortem.

The police noticed marks on his neck and blood coming from his ear. They initiated an inquiry and started reviewing CCTV footage. The footage confirmed that only Yadav and Shivajee were in the room when the incident occurred. During questioning, Yadav admitted that he had strangled Shivaji. The post-mortem report from Cooper Hospital also confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation. Following this, the police detained Yadav.

The police have registered a case against Yadav under Section 103 (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him. Both the deceased and the accused are natives of Bihar, and their families live there.

