Palghar Police Host Cyclothon To Promote Fitness And Healthy Living

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a bid to promote fitness and raise awareness about healthy living, the Palghar Police organized a successful Cyclothon on Sunday under the slogan “Fitness ki Dose – Aadha Ghanta Roz”, an initiative guided by the Sports Department of the Government of India.

The event was flagged off at 7 a.m. from the Palghar Superintendent of Police’s office under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Yatish Deshmukh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinayak Narale.

Two separate routes were charted out for participants:

10 km Cyclothon: SP Office – Char Rasta – Railway Station – Mahim Junction – back to SP Office.

25 km Cyclothon: SP Office – Char Rasta – Mahim Railway Station – Police Outpost – Mangalam Resort, Mahim – back to SP Office.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with 255 participants including police officers, personnel, and enthusiastic citizens from across the district. Deshmukh, Narale , and District Sports Officer Suhas Vhanmane also pedaled alongside participants, inspiring citizens to embrace fitness.

Certificates and mementos for participants

All those who successfully completed the Cyclothon were felicitated with certificates of appreciation and mementos by Deshmukh and Narale. Deshmukh credited the success of the initiative to the active participation of police officers and the enthusiastic support of citizens. He expressed confidence that such initiatives would go a long way in encouraging the community to adopt a healthier lifestyle.