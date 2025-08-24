 Palghar Police Host Cyclothon To Promote Fitness And Healthy Living
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Police Host Cyclothon To Promote Fitness And Healthy Living

Palghar Police Host Cyclothon To Promote Fitness And Healthy Living

The event was flagged off at 7 a.m. from the Palghar Superintendent of Police’s office under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Yatish Deshmukh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinayak Narale.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a bid to promote fitness and raise awareness about healthy living, the Palghar Police organized a successful Cyclothon on Sunday under the slogan “Fitness ki Dose – Aadha Ghanta Roz”, an initiative guided by the Sports Department of the Government of India.

The event was flagged off at 7 a.m. from the Palghar Superintendent of Police’s office under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Yatish Deshmukh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinayak Narale.

Two separate routes were charted out for participants:

10 km Cyclothon: SP Office – Char Rasta – Railway Station – Mahim Junction – back to SP Office.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces

25 km Cyclothon: SP Office – Char Rasta – Mahim Railway Station – Police Outpost – Mangalam Resort, Mahim – back to SP Office.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with 255 participants including police officers, personnel, and enthusiastic citizens from across the district. Deshmukh, Narale , and District Sports Officer Suhas Vhanmane also pedaled alongside participants, inspiring citizens to embrace fitness.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Dozens Of Former Congress Leaders, Corporators From Kalyan-Dombivli, Chandrapur &...
article-image

Certificates and mementos for participants

All those who successfully completed the Cyclothon were felicitated with certificates of appreciation and mementos by Deshmukh and Narale. Deshmukh credited the success of the initiative to the active participation of police officers and the enthusiastic support of citizens. He expressed confidence that such initiatives would go a long way in encouraging the community to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures...

Ghatkopar Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo In Narayan Nagar

Ghatkopar Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo In Narayan Nagar

Palghar Police Host Cyclothon To Promote Fitness And Healthy Living

Palghar Police Host Cyclothon To Promote Fitness And Healthy Living

Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6

Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6