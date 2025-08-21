Maharashtra News: Dozens Of Former Congress Leaders, Corporators From Kalyan-Dombivli, Chandrapur & Palghar Join BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday saw a major boost in its organisational strength as several former corporators and leaders from Kalyan-Dombivli, Chandrapur, and Palghar formally joined the party. The induction ceremony was held at the BJP’s state headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan, who welcomed the new entrants.

From Kalyan-Dombivli, Congress leaders and former corporators Nandu Mhatre, Jitendra Bhoir, Hridaynath Bhoir, Harshada Bhoir, Budharam Sarnobat, Shailendra Bhoir, and Sadanand Mhatre joined the BJP.

In Chandrapur district, former Warora-Bhadravati municipal president Anil Dhanorkar, along with former corporators Prashant Zhade, Pramod Nagose, Rekha Rajurkar, Leelatai Dhumne, Pratibha Nimkar, and Sharadatai Thavase, were among those who entered the party fold.

From Palghar, veteran labour leader Upendra Patil of the Ubatha group also joined BJP, accompanied by a large contingent of his supporters including Sanjay Chavan, Amol Pagghare, Makarand Patil, Sagar Sawant, Siddheshwar Umbare, Suresh Dhodi, and Santosh Tare.

Prominent leaders present at the ceremony included senior BJP leader Hansraj Ahir, former minister Jagannath Patil, Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, MLA Karan Devtale, BJP state general secretary MLA Vikrant Patil, Madhavi Naik, Kalyan district president Nandu Parab, and state media chief Navnath Ban.

Speaking on the occasion, State BJP President Ravindra Chavan said that the decision of these leaders and former corporators to join the BJP reflects their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. *“We will not break the trust they have placed in us,”* he assured.

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in Thane district in the upcoming local body elections.

The induction of these leaders is being seen as a strategic move to strengthen BJP’s grassroots presence in urban as well as semi-urban regions ahead of municipal and local body polls.