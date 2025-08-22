 Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shanties In Powai After Bombay HC Refuses Relief; VIDEO
The BMC on Friday finally demolished the shanties erected on the footpath in Jai Bheem Nagar in Powai Hiranandani area. The action came after the Bombay High court on Thursday refused to stall demolition of shanties observing that they had “no legal right whatsoever” to occupy public pavements.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
BMC Demolishes Illegal Shanties In Powai After Bombay HC Refuses Relief | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC on Friday finally demolished the shanties erected on the footpath in Jai Bheem Nagar in Powai Hiranandani area. The action came after the Bombay High court on Thursday refused to stall demolition of shanties observing that they had “no legal right whatsoever” to occupy public pavements.

Society’s Petition Prompted Action

Some 24 hutment dwellers had sought a stay on earlier court directions permitting the BMC to remove illegal structures opposite Tivoli Co-operative Housing Society. The society had petitioned the court for removal of unauthorized shanties, and the court had already passed detailed orders on July 7, July 21, and August 12 directing strict civic action against encroachments.

Encroachers Resist Demolition

The which took place on Thursday afternoon was fiercely resisted by the encroachers. They tried to stop the demolition citing the state government's instructions to carry any demolition during the monsoon season.

Traffic Disruptions in Powai

However, the BMC carried it's action under hefty police security. The BEST buses were also diverted in the area, which resumed to normal routes only after 7 pm. The action was taken by the S ward of the BMC, under whose jurisdiction the Powai area falls.

