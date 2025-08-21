Mumbai News: BMC Hospitals Reel Under Severe Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage, Patients Forced To Private Clinics

ARV shortage hits Mumbai hospitals as dog- and cat-bite patients struggle for timely treatment | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Civic-run hospitals in the city are grappling with a severe shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) vials, leaving dog- and cat-bite patients in distress. Several peripheral hospitals and dispensaries have already run out of stock, forcing patients to either rush to tertiary facilities such as Sion or KEM, or seek expensive treatment in private clinics.

Patients Turned Away, Referred to Other Hospitals

Patients are being shuttled from one centre to another for the life-saving vaccine. Many have been redirected to HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari after being turned away from local dispensaries. “There is no ARV stock at our centre, so patients are referred elsewhere,” said a hospital staffer.

Suburban Hospitals Hit Hard

The crisis is evident across suburban hospitals. KB Bhabha Hospital in Kurla recently floated a tender for 100 vials, but received only one bidder, forcing officials to extend the deadline. V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz even put up a notice last month stating that ARV was unavailable due to uneven supply.

BMC’s Delayed Procurement Triggers Shortage

The shortage dates back to May 2025, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to place timely procurement orders. The central vaccine store in Kanjurmarg has since received only 18,000 vials, half the 36,000 needed every two months. With hospitals reporting 30–40 dog-bite cases daily, the supply is expected to last barely a week in many facilities.

Ground-Level Impact on Patients

The impact is visible at ground level. A 28-year-old woman scratched by a cat was told at the Topiwala Dispensary in Andheri that no ARV was available. In another case, a 48-year-old man was redirected to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital for treatment. Similar complaints have emerged from Govandi and Mankhurd, where cases are high and stock nearly exhausted.

Public Health Experts Sound Alarm

Public health experts warn the shortage comes at a risky time, with stray dog attacks and rabies exposure on the rise. “Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but can be prevented with timely vaccination. Delays in starting the vaccine can cost lives. If it’s not available at a civic hospital, patients must not hesitate to get it from private centres,” said a senior BMC doctor.

Also Watch:

Civic Body Floats Fresh Tenders, Alternative Treatment Used

The civic body has assured that new tenders are being floated, but officials admit procurement delays and poor bidder response remain hurdles. Meanwhile, some hospitals have begun using monoclonal antibody-based treatment, touted as a safer and scalable alternative to conventional immunoglobulins, though it is yet to be included in national guidelines.