₹200 Crore Drug Haul Case: NCB Probe Reveals Kingpin Navin Chichkar Cleared Dozen Consignments In 2024-25

NCB exposes drug syndicate led by Navin Chichkar; 12 consignments cleared via Customs in 2024–25 | File Photo

Mumbai: Investigations into the Rs 200 crore drug haul case probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that kingpin of the syndicate Navin Chichkar had allegedly got a dozen consignments shipped from abroad.

Customs Link Exposed

According to the NCB sources, one of the arrested accused in the case Jayakrishna Gopakumar stated in his statement that he was told by Navin Chichkar about one H. Joshi who used to clear the air cargo consignments from Customs.

From Toys To Drugs

Joshi, who is one of the arrested accused in the case, told the NCB that he was in contact with Navin Chichkar alias Raven since 2020. In April 2024, Navin asked Joshi to do a customs clearance job wherein a consignment of toys was being sent from the USA to Mumbai for which Navin offered him Rs 30,000.

12 Consignments Cleared

"Later, Navin disclosed the contents to be cocaine and hydroponic ganja and offered incentives upto Rs 1 lakh for clearing the consignments from Customs. Joshi stated that he agreed to this offer to which Navin informed him about the consignment details. Joshi stated that he had cleared 12 such consignments from April 2024 till January 2025 containing cocaine of Navin and was ready for few more jobs also," the NCB stated in their investigation report.

Thailand Connection & Local Network

Joshi stated that Navin had told him that he lives in Thailand and had introduced him with his brother Dhiraj as his associate in the illicit drug syndicate. Joshi stated that Navin Chichkar used to provide him the details of the tempo drivers for collecting the consignments after customs clearance. Joshi stated that Navin told him that another arrested accused Uday Gavande was assisting him in hawala and other payment related matters, the officials said.

Deliveries in Navi Mumbai

Joshi stated that in December 2024, Navin had shared with him a consignment number which was later cleared by Joshi and transported to Sanpada, Navi Mumbai through a tempo which was delivered to another associate Jayakrishna on 18.12.2024. In January 2025, Joshi stated that Navin shared consignment numbers which were concealing 6 kgs & 9 kgs of cocaine respectively.

Hawala Trail Uncovered

Joshi stated that both the consignments were delivered by one tempo driver at Sanpada to Jayakrishna as per direction of Navin. Joshi further stated that he used to be paid by Chichkar through a hawala operator from whom he had received money multiple times.