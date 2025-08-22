Good News For Thanekars! Automated Pod Taxi Trial To Begin In Thane; Aims To Improve City's Traffic Using Driverless Electric Vehicles

Representational Image | File

Thane: An automated pod taxi system is set to be trialed between Bhayander Pada Metro Station on Ghodbunder Road and Vihang Hills Circle in Thane to address traffic congestion, as stated by Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. Given the increase in vehicles and limited road availability in Thane, alternative solutions like pod taxis and ropeways have become essential. Pod taxis, or Personal Rapid Transit vehicles, are driverless electric transport options designed to move passengers quickly between specific destinations.

Sarnaik emphasized the initiative's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's visions for modern urban transport. Plans also include pilot projects for pod taxis in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), as well as routes connecting JP Infrastructure in Mira-Bhayander to the Shivaji Maharaj Statue and the Bhayander Pada Metro Station to Vihang Hills Circle.

However, the BKC project has recently encountered environmental challenges. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is pursuing forest clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change due to the planned route's proximity to sensitive mangrove areas. This environmental approval is crucial prior to any further construction.

To ensure technical oversight, the MMRDA will appoint a specialized independent engineering firm to oversee design and compliance aspects of the pod taxi project. This distinct approach sets it apart from traditional infrastructure projects, which are typically monitored by general consultants. A budget of Rs 1,100 crore has been dedicated to this venture, with execution managed by BKC Connect Private Limited.

This pod taxi network aims to enhance last-mile connectivity in a densely populated commercial area, proposing 38 stations with high-frequency services. Users can expect a trip to cost about Rs 105. The initiative is part of a broader Rs 1.2 lakh crore infrastructure plan in the Mumbai region, with future success reliant on environmental approvals and public acceptance.