Representational image | Pinterest

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut in several parts of Thane from noon on Thursday, August 21, to noon on Friday, August 22. This water supply shutdown is being carried out to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work at the Jambhul Water Purification Centre.

During this period, areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation, including parts of Mumbra (zones 26 and 31), as well as all areas under the Kalla Water Supply Committee, Rupadei Pada, Gakshinir No. 2, Nehrunagar, Manpada Prasadgamit, and Kolshet Khalcha Vad will experience a complete water cut.

Attention Thanekars! TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut In Several Parts Of Thane From August 21 To 22 | https://tmcswmb.co.in/

Residents are advised that after the water supply resumes, there may be low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days. The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to all citizens to use water judiciously and cooperate with the authorities during this maintenance period.

Two Days of Relentless Downpour Cripples Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli & Ulhasnagar

In a separate news story from Thane, two consecutive days of relentless rainfall have severely impacted Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar, leading to widespread waterlogging and flooding across multiple residential areas, especially in Bhiwandi and Mumbra. The intense downpour has disrupted daily life, caused major traffic snarls, and pushed local rivers dangerously close to breaching safe levels.

Kamwari River Nears Danger Mark

The Kamwari River is nearing the danger mark, with floodwaters already entering homes in low-lying areas near Nadi Naka. In Bhiwandi, several areas have been submerged, including the Teen Batti vegetable market, Anjurphata-Kasheli Road near Holy Mary School, Nadi Naka Road, Mithpada Road, Gafur Basti, and Kalyan Road.

Shrikant Pardeshi, PRO of the Bhiwandi City Nizampura Municipal Corporation, said, “We have announced to the residents from Handi Compound, Sangampada, MHADA Colony, Azmi Nagar, and Kakubai Chawl to relocate a municipal school if the water level increases. We've also arranged 3,000 meal kits for them.”