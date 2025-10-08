‘Mumbai One’ App Launches Today: India’s First Unified Mobility Platform Goes Live At 5 AM; Here’s What It Offers

Mumbai One, India’s first integrated common mobility app, designed to consolidate ticketing and travel across 11 public transport operators in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), goes live at 5:00 am on October 9.

A Digital Mobility Milestone for Mumbai

The app, available for download and use from 5:00 am, is being positioned as a major digital mobility milestone for Mumbai. It offers commuters a single platform for journey planning, ticket booking, real-time transit updates, and more eliminating the need for multiple apps or paper tickets.

Developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in collaboration with key agencies like MMRCL, CIDCO, and various municipal transport authorities, the app eliminates fragmentation in digital ticketing across the region’s diverse transit systems.

Single QR Ticket Across 11 Transport Operators

Mumbai One users can travel using a single QR code-based digital ticket across the Mumbai Suburban Railway, Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, and bus services of BEST, TMT (Thane), MBMT (Mira-Bhayandar), KDMT (Kalyan-Dombivli), and NMMT (Navi Mumbai).

“With the launch of the Mumbai One app, MMR becomes the first metropolitan region in India to unify such a vast and diverse public transport ecosystem under a single digital platform,” said an official.

Commuter-Friendly Features and Real-Time Connectivity

The Mumbai One app provides integrated QR ticketing, enabling users to travel across buses, metro, monorail, and suburban trains using a single digital ticket. Its multimodal journey planner suggests the fastest and most cost-effective routes by seamlessly combining various modes of transport.

With an interactive map-based booking interface, users can select routes and book tickets directly from a city-wide transit map. The app also provides real-time updates, including service advisories, route changes, and traffic alerts, ensuring commuters are always informed.

Tri-Lingual and Contactless for All

To ensure accessibility, Mumbai One supports Hindi, Marathi, and English interfaces. For payment convenience, it supports digital wallets and prepaid balances, facilitating a smooth contactless travel experience.

Scalable, Secure, and Built for Growth

According to MMRDA, Mumbai One aims to expand its user base from 1 million (10 lakh) to 5 million (50 lakh) within a year, driven by enhanced services and growing commuter adoption.

“The platform is designed to handle an initial daily transaction volume of 1 to 1.5 lakh, with the capability to scale up to 50 lakh transactions per day,” said an official.

The app is deployed on the Google Cloud Platform in a MeitY-compliant setup and uses Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) for dynamic scaling. Payment systems operate on PCI DSS-compliant infrastructure, with all transactions encrypted and fraud-protected.

Safety and Smart City Integration

Prioritizing commuter safety, the app includes an SOS button and a ‘Share My Location’ feature for emergencies. Beyond commuting, it doubles as a city guide, offering curated details about popular attractions, malls, fuel stations, and dining options.

“This is not just an app it’s a foundational shift in how Mumbai commutes,” said a senior MMRDA official. “We’re removing friction from daily travel and building a mobility experience that’s fast, safe, and connected.”

Free to Use, With Government Backing

Mumbai One carries no additional user charges. The Maharashtra Government, through the MMRDA, will bear all operational and incidental costs, ensuring commuters pay only the actual fare with no platform or service fees.

Boosting Digital India and Tourism

The app aligns with the Digital India initiative, promoting digital payments, paperless ticketing, and reduced queueing at counters. It also functions as a city guide for domestic and international tourists, offering location-based recommendations for attractions and transit connectivity.

Model for Future Urban Mobility in India

Officials said Mumbai One is expected to serve as a national model for integrated mobility, with other metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune studying it for replication.

“Mumbai One demonstrates how technology can unite diverse transport systems to create a seamless commuter experience,” said an official.