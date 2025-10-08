Mumbai Fraud: Builder Couple, Agent Booked For Cheating 65-Year-Old Chinchpokli Man Of ₹90 Lakh In Flat Scam

Dadar Police register case against Siddhitech Developers’ Hemant and Neha Agarwal, and agent Gautam Trivedi, in a ₹90 lakh flat scam involving a 65-year-old Chinchpokli resident | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dadar Police have registered a case against Siddhitech Developers' Hemant Mohan Agarwal, Neha Hemant Agarwal, and real estate agent Gautam Hanjarimal Trivedi for allegedly cheating a 65-year-old insurance agent of Rs 90 lakh in a flat purchase scam.

Initial Deal and Payment

According to the FIR, the complainant, Parasmal Rajmal Jain, a resident of Oriental Arcade, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Chinchpokli (East), was looking to buy a new flat in 2012 when his friend introduced him to agent Gautam Trivedi. Trivedi introduced Jain to developers Vijay Gangaramani and Hemant Agarwal during a visit to Siddhitech Developers' office at Apple Plaza, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar (West).

The developers pitched their ongoing project, Siddhi Samarpan, located at Ramchandra Das Road, Dahisar (West). Jain decided to book a 2BHK flat, No. 1402, in the project for a total price of Rs 73.5 lakh. Starting from February 2012, he paid Rs 45.10 lakh and received the allotment letter for the said flat on September 14, 2012.

Alleged Misrepresentation and Alternative Offer

However, in mid-2014, Hemant Agarwal and Gautam Trivedi informed Jain that the flat he had booked was sold to another buyer. They offered him an alternative Flat No. 2401, a 3BHK on the 24th floor of the same building for Rs1.10 crore. Jain agreed and received a new allotment letter on 19 November 2014.

He went on to pay Rs 90.60 lakh in total, including Rs 3.02 lakh in service tax. Despite having paid most of the amount, Jain never received possession of the flat.

Legal Notice and Delays

On 23 February 2015, he received a legal notice from India Law Alliance, stating that 40 flats in the same building, including Flat No. 2401 had already been contracted for sale to Indira Radia and Mahesh Shah back in 2008.

When Jain confronted the developers, he was told not to worry and was urged to complete the remaining payments or risk cancellation. For the next few years, Hemant Agarwal allegedly delayed possession, citing ongoing court disputes over the property.

Unfulfilled Promise During COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hemant Agarwal allegedly promised Jain a flat in another under-construction project at Shitladevi Road, Mahim (West), stating that Raligar Security Finance Company had an outstanding loan, and that once the loan was paid off, a flat would be allotted. However, that promise was never kept, the FIR states.

Discovery of Sale to Another Buyer and Police Complaint

In 2024-2025, Jain discovered that Flat No. 2401, the one he had paid for had been sold to another buyer, Harshal K. Raut. Jain then demanded a refund, but both Hemant and Neha Agarwal refused to return his money or hand over possession.

Police Case Registered

Based on Jain’s complaint, Dadar Police have registered a case on October 6 under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) against Hemant Agarwal, Neha Agarwal, and agent Gautam Trivedi. Investigations are currently ongoing.

