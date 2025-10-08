VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport, Unveils Major Landmark In India’s Aviation Journey

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport, Unveils Major Landmark In India’s Aviation Journey | X - @gautam_adani

Navi Mumbai, 08 October 2025: Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects and a defining milestone in the nation’s aviation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Mumbai's long wait was over as the city had now received its second international airport. He added that the Navi Mumbai International Airport would play a major role in establishing the region as Asia's biggest connectivity hub.

The inauguration of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and other connectivity projects will strengthen the city's position as a global hub of growth and opportunity. https://t.co/lYUzp3noBX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025

“The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that exemplifies the vision of a developed India,” said the Prime Minister after inaugurating the airport. “It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its design, resembling a lotus flower, makes it a living symbol of culture and prosperity. This new airport will connect Maharashtra's farmers directly with the international supply chain, including supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East. This means that the farmers' freshest produce — fruits, flowers, vegetables and the products of our fisherfolk — will be able to reach the global market rapidly. For the small and micro-scale industries in the area, this infrastructure will reduce logistical costs. It is set to attract increased investment, fostering the creation of new industries and ventures. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai on the establishment of this airport.”

Ahead of his speech, the Prime Minister toured the airport and reviewed its world-class facilities, accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar and Shri Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol and Adani Airports Director Shri Jeet Adani. The Prime Minister viewed the airport master plan and was also shown the various tech aspects of the terminal.

NMIA has been developed as a landmark public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The project represents a major stride in India’s infrastructure-building vision, reflecting the Government’s agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“In an era where India ascends among the world’s largest economies, we have built more than an airport – we have architected Bharat as a gateway and as one of the world’s most indispensable crossroads,” said Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

From blueprints to skylines, from dreams to runways, today India soars higher as Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport. My deepest gratitude to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, Shri @RamMNK ji and all the GoI-GoM officials for their steadfast… pic.twitter.com/jDnL3wMn2z — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 8, 2025

“This is infrastructure that does not just serve today’s demand, it creates tomorrow’s exponential possibilities. For generations to come, every flight through these terminals will carry not just passengers, but the pulse of a defining superpower and the dreams, ambitions and achievements of a nation reclaiming its place at the centre of global progress.”

Envisioned as part of a dual-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), NMIA will complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). With an initial capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), the airport will eventually expand to manage 90 MPPA, making it one of the largest passenger-handling airports in India.

“NMIA is a landmark in India’s aviation journey, uniting cutting-edge technology, sustainability and a passenger-first experience,” said Shri Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. “By complementing CSMIA, it reinforces Mumbai’s role as a global aviation hub and sets a blueprint for future-ready airports nationwide.”

Designed as a multimodal hub, NMIA will be seamlessly connected to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Metro, suburban rail networks and planned waterways. This integration will reduce travel times, enhance regional connectivity and strengthen cargo and passenger movement across the vast hinterland of western India.

Inspired by the Lotus, India’s national flower, NMIA’s architecture blends cultural heritage with world-class design and sustainability features, creating an airport that is both rooted in Indian identity and aligned with future aspirations.

In its first two phases, NMIA will operate with a single runway and terminal capable of handling 20 MPPA. Over time, the airport will scale to four runways and multiple terminals, with a dedicated cargo terminal and state-of-the-art facilities for perishables and express cargo, boosting India’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

The inauguration of NMIA underscores India’s determination to create future-ready, world-class infrastructure that supports economic growth, global competitiveness, and the aspirations of citizens. As the nation advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047, NMIA stands as a symbol of modern engineering, collaborative development, and India’s rising stature in the global aviation landscape.

About Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 percent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 percent.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) (IATA: NMI; ICAO: VANM), is set to become one of the busiest and most significant aviation hubs in India. Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passenger per annum (MPPA).

The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling. NMIA is set to be a greenfield airport with sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, incorporating renewable energy sources and green building practices. The fluid and futuristic design is influenced by the Lotus, India’s national flower.

In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. NMIA is committed to setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, NMIA is poised to become a prominent gateway to India and a significant player in the global aviation industry.

For more information, visit:

Website: Navi Mumbai International Airport

LinkedIn: Navi Mumbai International Airport

X: @navimumbaiairport

Instagram: @navimumbairport

Facebook: Navi Mumbai International Airport

For Media inquiries: Roy Paul I roy.paul@adani.com

Annexure

Twin Airport

Mumbai’s New Gateway Across the Harbour presents Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) as a landmark development that will reshape the region’s travel and growth landscape. Rising over Ulwe near Panvel, the airport spans 1,160 hectares and is designed to accommodate up to 90 million passengers annually in its full build-out, working in synergy in a twin airport System and easing pressure on Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) while extending connectivity to Thane, Pune, Raigad and the Konkan belt.

With the Atal Setu offering a 20-minute link from South Mumbai, strengthened by the Sion–Panvel Highway, NMIA will be at the heart of an integrated transport network. Its creation has involved vast engineering efforts, from tunnelling hills to relocating villages.

Already fuelling real estate, logistics and business expansion across Navi Mumbai, NMIA signals a shift in Mumbai’s economic gravity while offering Maharashtra a chance to showcase world-class infrastructure and balanced urban growth.

Airport Offerings

Set for inauguration soon, NMIA marks a transformative chapter for Mumbai’s aviation landscape. NMIA introduces a twin-airport model alongside CSMIA, easing congestion and expanding connectivity through road, metro, suburban rail, and water links. Launching with Terminal 1, designed to handle 20 million passengers annually, blending cultural motifs with sustainable architecture and offering advanced check-in, security and baggage systems.

Upon completion, the airport will feature four terminals with a cumulative 90 million annual passenger capacity and cargo facilities capable of 3.2 million tonnes annually will strengthen Mumbai’s global standing, creating an aviation ecosystem rivalling Dubai, London, and New York.

A New Landmark

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, draws inspiration from the lotus flower, a timeless symbol in Indian culture. NMIA's design showcases the terminal roof suggesting petals and the central atrium resembles a lotus pond.

The airport's architecture aims to create a calming and intuitive environment for travellers while embedding cultural meaning into a 21st-century modern, digital-first aviation hub. Like the lotus rising from muddy waters, NMIA symbolises resilience and renewal for Mumbai and India. This cultural symbolism combined with practical, sustainable features like passive cooling and natural light makes NMIA a landmark that redefines how India presents itself to the world.

Maharashtra's New Economic Engine

NMIA is set to transform Maharashtra's economy and infrastructure upon its inauguration. The airport will ease the burden on CSMIA, which operates near capacity. NMIA is expected to handle 90 million passengers annually when fully operational, nearly double the existing capacity of Mumbai.

Experts predict NMIA will attract billions in foreign and private investments and boost Maharashtra's GDP by 0.5%. This will also spur real estate growth, with property prices appreciating by as much as 30% in key areas. The airport is also designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating features like solar power and rainwater harvesting.

NMIA's Two-Decade Journey

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is the result of nearly two decades of effort, beginning with the Union Cabinet's approval in 2007 to relieve congestion at Mumbai's existing airport. The project navigated significant hurdles between 2011 and 2017, including complex resettlement, environmental clearances, and engineering challenges.

In 2021, the Adani Group took over the Rs. 16,700 crore PPP, ensuring a single operator for Mumbai's twin-airport system. Construction accelerated following the land handover in 2022, with Zaha Hadid's lotus-inspired terminal design unveiled in 2023. After test landings in 2024. NMIA will initially handle 20 million passengers annually, positioning Mumbai alongside global twin-airport cities.

New Frontiers in Air Freight

NMIA is designed as a logistics hub, with cargo as a core focus, capable of handling 0.5 million tonnes annually in its first phase. The airport is introducing several firsts in Indian air cargo, including a fully automated terminal with AI monitoring that can cut turnaround time by 40%. It also features a Pharma Excellence Centre with GDP-compliant cold zones and a dedicated perishable cargo village.

Crucially, NMIA’s proximity (20 km) to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) creates an integrated logistics cluster for sea-air transshipment. This dual-engine strategy is expected to support key sectors like agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

Retail Offerings

NMIA is shifting to a "passenger to product strategy" for non-aeronautical revenue, which can account for up to 40% of revenues at global hubs. The airport is designed to be a destination, not just a gateway. NMIA plans 110 retail and Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets, including 1,800 sq. m. of duty-free shops in both arrivals and departures.

The strategy includes creating experiential zones to increase passenger engagement and dwell time, and F&B offerings featuring local Mumbai concepts. The landside area will offer entertainment and dining zones accessible to non-passengers, expanding the customer base. With over 67 general aviation stands planned, NMIA is also targeting premium travellers. The aim is to bridge the gap with global non-aero revenue benchmarks.

NMIA: Lotus in Steel and Glass

NMIA, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, is an engineering and cultural landmark rooted in the lotus flower metaphor. The structure features a dual column system: 12 sculptural feature columns guide passenger movement and allow natural light to cascade through, while 17 robust mega columns support the immense lotus roof.

Also Watch:

This innovative system creates vast, open spaces, with the roof appearing to float above the terminal. The complex, curving design of the petals required bespoke moulds and millimetre-level precision during construction. The roof is also performance-driven, managing rainwater and reducing wind resistance, successfully merging cultural expression with practical engineering for passenger experience.