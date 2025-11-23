 Andheri East, Mazgaon, Deonar Record AQI Above 280; IMD Predicts Light Showers
Andheri East, Mazgaon, Deonar Record AQI Above 280; IMD Predicts Light Showers

The areas which recorded poorest AQI included Mazgaon (295), Deonar (290), Chakala-Andheri East (284), Navy Nagar-Colaba (265), Malad West (230), Powai (206), Siddharth Nagar-Worli (193), Borivali East (185) and others.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Andheri East, Mazgaon, Deonar Record AQI Above 280; IMD Predicts Light Showers | Photo - SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Over the weekend, Mumbai saw rise in the minimum temperature to 23.5°C however, the maximum temperature dropped to 32.6°C, which was 3.7°C below normal, continuing the cold mornings and dry weather conditions. However, the weather department has predicted cloudy skies with light showers and thunderstorms in the next 48 for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. For rest of the week, dry weather is expected to continue and temperature will hover in the same range.

Meanwhile, the dry weather and slow winds accompanied with the dust pollution, has deteriorated the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai, with several areas recording AQI above 250. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday was 181, which falls under Moderate category.

The areas which recorded poorest AQI included Mazgaon (295), Deonar (290), Chakala-Andheri East (284), Navy Nagar-Colaba (265), Malad West (230), Powai (206), Siddharth Nagar-Worli (193), Borivali East (185) and others.

To control the deteriorating AQI, the BMC last week announced several measures including implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP IV) in the areas which are consistently recording AQI above 200, despite air pollution mitigation measures. Under GRAP IV, the activities in the areas causing highest pollution including the industries and construction sites, will be stopped. The civic body has deployed flying squads across 24 wards who are carrying thorough inspection, especially at the construction sites to ensure air pollution control measures are complied.

Several construction sites and RMC plants have been issued show cause as well as stop work notices until they comply with norms like installing live air quality monitors, green covers, water spraying, scientific storage and disposal of construction debris etc.

