 NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddiqui Raises Safety Concerns After Y-Category Security Removed
Following the removal of security, Zeeshan Siddiqui has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner expressing serious concern for the safety of himself and his family.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddiqui Raises Safety Concerns After Y-Category Security Removed | File Photo

Mumbai: After the high-profile murder of Baba Siddiqui, the Y-category security provided to his son, former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, has now been withdrawn.

Following the removal of security, Zeeshan Siddiqui has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner expressing serious concern for the safety of himself and his family.

According to sources, after the downgrade in security cover, only two constables are currently deployed with Zeeshan. He also stated that the security personnel earlier posted at his residence have been removed. So far, Mumbai Police has not issued any official statement on the matter.

