Anmol Bishnoi’s Extradition Seen As Breakthrough In Baba Siddique Murder Probe

Anmol Bishnoi in NIA Custody | Image Courtesy: NIA

The extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on Wednesday is expected to answer several questions pertaining to the sensational murder of former minister Baba Siddique in Bandra last October and other crimes.

Taken Into NIA Custody After Landing in Delhi

Soon after he landed under escort from the U.S. at Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport, a special team of the National Investigation Agency took his custody under heavy security and produced him at the NIA Court at Patiala House on Wednesday.

The U.S. homeland security had announced on Tuesday that it was extraditing Anmol. It also sent an email to Zeeshan, son of Baba Siddique, informing of its decision to extradite the wanted criminal.

Mumbai Crime Branch Expected to Take Custody

Sources in the Mumbai crime branch said a team will be sent to Delhi to take custody of Anmol once the NIA completes its investigation. Baba Siddique's wife had moved Bombay high court expressing her dissatisfaction with the probe by the Mumbai police into the murder of her husband. Since the Bishnoi gang had no enmity with Baba, there is a strong possibility that it had taken the contract to eliminate the NCP leader and ex-MLA of Bandra. Anmol's close interrogation may reveal the identity of the person/s who masterminded the gunning down of Baba.

NIA Quietly Moves Anmol Due to Security Concerns

According to sources, the NIA discreetly moved Anmol Bishnoi out of the Delhi Airport due to security concerns before bringing him to court for proceedings.

Earlier in the day, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on gang-terror networks, the NIA arrested Anmol , brother and close aide of dreaded jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Charges Include Terror Activities and Network Operations

In a statement, the NIA said Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his brother Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been absconding since 2022.

Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorists Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period.

Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters, the NIA said in the statement.

Part of Ongoing Gang-Terror Conspiracy Probe

NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels, it said.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted as the main plotter in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year, as well as the shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. His name also surfaced in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Earlier Declared Wanted With Rs 10 Lakh Bounty

Earlier this year, the NIA had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, leading to the arrest of Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022. The gangster has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime.

Amol Bishnoi's deportation from the US and arrest can provide crucial insights into broader networks involved in illicit operations across the region.

(With inputs from ANI)