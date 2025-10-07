Mumbai Crime: Kurla Garment Businessman Booked For Allegedly Defrauding 52-Year-Old Man Of ₹92.22 Lakh In Investment Fraud

Vinoba Bhave Nagar police register FIR against Nadeem Hussain Dhamskar for allegedly defrauding 52-year-old investor of Rs 92.22 lakh. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police have registered a case against a garment businessman from Kurla, Nadeem Hussain Dhamskar, for allegedly defrauding an international logistics entrepreneur of Rs 92.22 lakh under the pretext of business investment.

Background of the Case

According to the FIR, the complainant, Habib Ibrahim Vanu, 52, a resident of Premier Exotica on Kirol Road in Kurla (West), originally hails from Lanja in Ratnagiri district. His father, Ibrahim Vanu, was a close friend of Mohammad Hussain Dhamskar, the father of the accused.

Investment Details

In May 2024, Hussain Dhamskar informed Habib that his son Nadeem was running a garment trading business and required financial support to expand operations. Trusting the long-standing family friendship, Habib met Nadeem, who claimed to be in the garment business for the past 15 years and promised to share 50% of the profits in return for the investment.

Funds Transferred

Between May 25 and August 29, 2024, Habib transferred Rs 28 lakh from his Axis Bank account to Nadeem’s Bank of India account. Additionally, in July 2024, Habib handed over Rs 9 lakh in cash through his nephew Huzef Vanu at Nadeem’s residence, bringing the total investment to Rs 37 lakh.

Bounced Cheques and Fraud Realization

By July 4, 2024, Nadeem had returned only Rs 1.68 lakh. Nadeem regularly shared purchase-related updates via WhatsApp but failed to formalize the business agreement despite repeated requests, the complaint states. When questioned about the profit share in October 2024, Nadeem informed Habib that the profit amounted to Rs 56.87 lakh. However, no funds were received.

Complaint and Investigation

Eventually, it was found that Nadeem owed Habib a total of Rs 92.22 lakh. To settle the dues, Nadeem issued two cheques, both of which bounced due to insufficient funds in the account. Realizing he had been defrauded, Habib approached the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police and lodged a complaint.

Legal Action

Following the complaint, police have registered an FIR against Nadeem Hussain Dhamskar under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

