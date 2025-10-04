Navi Mumbai Fraud: 45-Year-Old Vashi Woman Duped Of ₹8.55 Lakh Gold By ‘Jejuri Devotee’ On Pretext Of Doubling Ornaments; Case Registered

Navi Mumbai woman duped of gold worth Rs 8.55 lakh by man posing as Jejuri temple devotee | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A woman from Vashi was cheated of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.55 lakh by a man who posed as a devotee of Jejuri temple and lured her with the promise of doubling her ornaments, police said.

Accused Befriends Victim on Bus Journey

The accused, identified as Deepak Shankar Patil from Daur Nagar, Uran, befriended the 45-year-old victim in October 2023 during a Shivshahi bus journey from Saswad to Vashi. Introducing himself as a devotee, he offered her barfi as 'prasad' and later built trust through repeated phone calls and WhatsApp messages, addressing her as his 'sister' and telling her that 'God will be pleased' if she trusted him.

Promises to Double Gold, Later Refuses to Return

In January 2024, Patil told her he needed funds for his daughter’s education and asked for her jewellery, promising to return double the weight through a jeweller and even offering additional gold as a gift. Believing his words, the woman first gave him two gold bangles, followed by a 5 tola necklace, a gold ring, and earrings.

Patil kept assuring her that the ornaments would be returned in 15 days but only gave back a half-tola ring and refused to return the remaining jewellery. When his evasive answers continued, the victim filed a complaint at Vashi Police Station.

Also Watch:

Police Register Case, Hunt On for Accused

“An offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against the accused. A search is underway to nab him,” a Vashi Police official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/