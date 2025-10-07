VIDEO: Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Criticises Flood Relief Measures, Demands ₹50,000 Per Hectare For Farmers

MPCC Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal addresses media and Congress workers in Panvel over flood relief inadequacies | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal sharply criticised the state government’s relief measures for farmers affected by heavy rainfall and floods, calling them “inadequate” and accusing the MahaYuti government of “adding salt to the wounds” of farmers.

Speaking at Panvel, Sapkal demanded that the government provide ₹50,000 per hectare to all affected farmers, fulfill prior promises, and implement comprehensive loan waivers.

Monsoon Damage & Farmer Losses

He highlighted that the monsoon had caused extensive damage across the state, wiping out the Kharif crop and putting the Rabi season in jeopardy. Farmers’ homes and livelihoods have also suffered severe losses.

“The aid announced by the government is grossly insufficient for the scale of the devastation. While billionaires like Adani and Ambani get instant approvals for their projects, farmers struggle for meaningful support,” Sapkal said.

Congress Event In Panvel

Under Sapkal’s leadership, a “Constitution Awareness and Workers’ Meet 2025” was held in Panvel. The event began with tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue and a procession to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, followed by the main program at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natya Gruha.

Several Congress leaders and office bearers, including Ramchandra Aaba Dalvi, Bhanu Das Mali, Gopal Tiwari, R.C. Gharat, Shruti Mhatre, and local city officials, attended the event. Outstanding performers from various fields were honored, and leaders from other political parties joined the Congress during the program.

Criticism Of PM’s Mumbai Visit

Addressing the media, Sapkal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Mumbai for the inauguration of the New Mumbai Airport, which has not been named after senior leader D.B. Patil as requested.

“Is the PM going to inspect flood-affected areas from the air? Or is this visit only to claim credit? It seems the government prioritizes billionaires over struggling farmers and the common people,” he asked.

Comments On Rahul Gandhi & Reservation Policies

On another note, Sapkal condemned remarks made by Manoj Jarange regarding Rahul Gandhi, calling them inappropriate. He reiterated that Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for caste-based census reforms and the removal of the 50% reservation cap, emphasizing that Congress was the first party to grant reservations to the Maratha community and continues to support it.

