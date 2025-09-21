'Past Eight Years Were A Loot Festival, Not A Savings Festival': MPCC’s Harshvardhan Sapkal Slams PM Modi Over GST

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent address to the nation in which he claimed credit for reducing Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.

Sapkal alleged that the Prime Minister was misleading the people by portraying himself as a benefactor while ignoring the financial burden caused by the steep GST rates imposed since 2017. “It was Modi ji who brought GST at excessively high rates, crippling industries, traders, and common citizens. For eight years, people suffered due to this economic loot. Now, the same Prime Minister is patting his back for reducing rates,” Sapkal said.

Criticism on GST Collections and ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’

The Congress leader pointed out that GST collections have doubled in the past eight years, touching Rs 22 lakh crore, which, according to him, has hurt consumers and small businesses the most. “If the Prime Minister wants credit for reducing GST rates, he should also take responsibility for the loot carried out at high rates all these years,” he added.

Sapkal reminded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had long warned about the negative impact of GST, famously calling it a “Gabbar Singh Tax.” “Rahul ji consistently demanded that the Modi government stop exploiting people by reducing GST rates. Yet, Modi ji delayed this decision for years. Even now, he remains silent on soaring petrol and diesel prices,” Sapkal said.

Personal Lifestyle Critique

The MPCC chief also criticized Modi’s personal lifestyle, accusing him of hypocrisy. “The Prime Minister preaches self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) to the people, but himself uses foreign cars, watches, pens, and phones. He speaks of austerity while living in luxury,” Sapkal alleged.

He further taunted Modi’s statement of celebrating a “Savings Festival,” asking whether the past eight years were nothing less than a “Loot Festival.”

Public Sentiment and Governance Concerns

Commenting on Modi’s tone during his speech, Sapkal said there was a visible lack of confidence and enthusiasm. “Perhaps this is a reflection of the growing anger among people and the chants of ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ echoing across the country,” he remarked.

Sapkal concluded by urging the Prime Minister to stop misleading speeches and instead focus on addressing the real challenges faced by the people. “The government must take honest steps to tackle inflation, unemployment, and the problems of agriculture and farmers,” he said.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/