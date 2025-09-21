Navratri 2025: 10 Devi Temples In Maharashtra You Must-Visit THIS Festive Season |

Maharashtra is home to some of the most powerful Devi temples, where faith, culture and history blend beautifully. During Navratri, these temples glow with devotion as lakhs of pilgrims gather to celebrate the goddess in her many forms. From coastal shrines to hilltop sanctuaries, each temple becomes a vibrant center of spiritual energy.

1. Tulja Bhavani Temple, Tuljapur

One of the Shakti Peethas, Tulja Bhavani is revered as the Kuldevi of many families. Devotees believe the goddess grants strength, courage and protection to those who worship her with faith.

2. Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur

This ancient temple is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, also known as Ambabai. Pilgrims visit from across India to seek wealth, prosperity and blessings, especially during the grand Navratri celebrations.

3. Saptashrungi Nivasini Temple, Vani

Nestled among seven hills, the Saptashrungi temple is believed to be where Goddess Durga resides. Devotees climb 500 steps to reach the shrine and experience divine energy.

4. Renuka Mata Temple, Mahur

Renuka Mata, mother of Parashurama, is worshipped here as one of the important Shakti Peethas. The temple sits atop a hill offering breathtaking views and spiritual peace to pilgrims.

5. Vajreshwari Devi Temple, Thane

Located near hot water springs, the Vajreshwari temple is famous for its healing aura. Devotees believe the goddess protects them from illness and grants relief from pain and suffering.

6. Mumbadevi Temple, Mumbai

The presiding deity of Mumbai, Mumbadevi is deeply connected with the city’s identity. The temple is small but spiritually significant, attracting both locals and visitors seeking divine blessings.

7. Ekvira Aai Temple, Karla Caves

Perched above the Buddhist Karla caves, Ekvira Devi is worshipped as the protector of fishermen and local communities. The temple sees heavy footfall during festivals like Navratri and Chaitra.

8. Bhadrakali Temple, Nashik

Located in the heart of Nashik, Bhadrakali is considered the fierce protector goddess. The temple is popular among devotees who seek courage, prosperity and protection from evil influences.

9. Jagdamba Devi Temple, Ratnagiri

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Jagdamba temple combines natural beauty with spiritual devotion. Pilgrims believe the goddess blesses them with happiness and peace while enjoying the coastal serenity around.

10. Yamai Devi Temple, Aundh

This temple is perched on a hill in Satara district. Devotees undertake a steep climb to reach the shrine of Yamai Devi, believed to fulfill wishes and protect families.

Visiting these Devi temples during Navratri is not just about rituals, but also about experiencing history, culture and the spirit of devotion. The celebrations create a magical atmosphere that connects people with faith, joy and tradition across Maharashtra.