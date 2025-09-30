Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Comprehensive Cancer Care Policy, Sets Up MAHACARE Foundation | File Image

The Maharashtra state cabinet has approved a comprehensive Cancer Care Policy aimed at providing quality treatment across the state. This marks a significant step toward strengthening healthcare facilities for cancer patients.

MAHACARE Foundation to Oversee Services

As part of this initiative, the government will establish the Maharashtra Cancer Care, Research and Education Foundation (MAHACARE Foundation), which will oversee cancer-related services through 18 hospitals. The move is expected to significantly increase the number of daycare centers offering specialized cancer care.

Rising Cancer Burden

The urgency of such a policy has grown with the steady rise in cancer cases in Maharashtra. A joint report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) projects an 11 percent increase in the number of cancer patients by 2025 compared to 2020. Currently, India records about 100 cancer patients per one lakh population, and the situation is expected to worsen.

Recognizing this challenge, the Union Government, in its 2025–26 budget, announced plans to establish daycare centers for cancer treatment in all district hospitals within the next three years. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also directed states to take necessary measures, following which Maharashtra framed this comprehensive policy.

Three-Tier Cancer Care Network

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after the cabinet meeting that the state’s new Cancer Care Policy is structured to ensure that every district has access to treatment facilities. A three-tier network of cancer centers is being created so that patients can receive most services in their own districts, reducing costs and travel burdens.

L-1 Level: Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, designated as the apex institution.

L-2 Level: Eight hospitals, including six government medical colleges (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, Kolhapur, and Pune’s BJ Medical College), plus referral hospitals in Nashik and Amravati. These centers will also run postgraduate and super-specialty oncology programs.

L-3 Level: Nine hospitals, including Ambajogai, Nanded, Yavatmal, Satara, Baramati, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, and the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Hospital. These will provide radiotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery, palliative care, and supportive services.

Governance and Funding

The MAHACARE Foundation will coordinate these centers, managing manpower, funding, and equipment procurement while promoting research and innovation. A command-and-control center will be set up to streamline coordination. The foundation will be chaired by the Chief Minister, with both Deputy Chief Ministers as vice-chairpersons. Senior ministers and officials from Medical Education, Public Health, and Finance Departments will serve as directors, and a healthcare expert will be appointed CEO.

To support the foundation, the government has approved an initial fund of ₹100 crore. Additionally, 20 percent of fees collected under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will be allocated to the foundation. It may also raise funds through clinical trials, international grants, donations, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

The cabinet has sanctioned ₹1,529.38 crore for L-2 centers and ₹147.70 crore for L-3 centers. Equipment procurement and manpower management at L-3 centers will be handled under a public-private partnership model, except for the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Hospital, which will finance itself.

Focus on Prevention and Research

Beyond expanding treatment facilities, the policy emphasizes prevention, awareness, psychological support, and medical research. The foundation will collaborate with NGOs for palliative care and promote affordable, locally suitable health programs. Awareness campaigns will focus on lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer, while research will prioritize developing effective new treatments.

Major Step for Public Health

With this decision, Maharashtra has taken a significant step toward building a decentralized, affordable, and comprehensive cancer care network that brings quality healthcare closer to patients.