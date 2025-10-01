 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Celebrates Senior Citizens’ Day 2025, Highlighting Welfare, Fitness And Cultural Engagement
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) celebrated Senior Citizens’ Day with a special event at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruh, Vashi, emphasizing respect, care, and welfare for the city’s elderly population.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Celebrates Senior Citizens’ Day 2025, Highlighting Welfare, Fitness And Cultural Engagement | X - @NMMConline

Commissioner Highlights Importance of Elderly Welfare

Speaking at the event, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said that senior citizens are reservoirs of knowledge whose wisdom should benefit society. He highlighted the NMMC’s efforts to provide emotional and social support to senior citizens and stressed the importance of both physical fitness and mental well-being for the elderly.

Dignitaries and Associations Attend the Celebration

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Dr. Rahul Gethe, and Deputy Commissioners from various departments, along with leaders from the Maharashtra State Senior Citizens’ Association and members of the NMMC Senior Citizens’ Independent Cell.

Cleanliness Awareness Play by Seniors

A short play on cleanliness awareness, presented by the senior citizens’ association of 8 CBD Belapur, reinforced the message that every citizen, young or old, has a role to play in keeping Navi Mumbai clean. Dr. Shinde urged the public to avoid plastic, which is harmful to both humans and nature.

Focus on Respecting Elders and Community Engagement

Speaking at the occasion, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar said the wrinkles on seniors’ faces reflect their experience and wisdom, emphasizing the importance of caring for elderly parents. Senior citizen associations were encouraged to engage with elders across urban, rural, and slum areas to identify and address their challenges.

Progressive Initiatives Praised

Annasaheb Tekale, President of the Maharashtra State Senior Citizens’ Association, praised Navi Mumbai for being one of the most progressive municipal corporations in the country, noting that facilities such as the Virangul Center provide vital mental support for senior citizens.

Cultural Competitions for Seniors

Deputy Commissioner Nayana Sasane added that the 14 cultural competitions organized for the seniors—including carrom, chess, bridge, acting, costume, poetry, singing, dance, short plays, storytelling, humor, telephone, postal letter writing, and essay contests—were met with great enthusiasm and highlighted the seniors’ active participation. Winners were felicitated, along with judges of the competitions, including poet Mohan Kale, dancer Raviraj Adsul, and Renuka Dhirangi.

Honouring Milestones and Achievements

Special honors were given to 135 senior citizens who turned 75 this year and 14 couples celebrating 50 years of marriage. Senior actor Jayant Oak was also felicitated on the occasion of his Amrit Mahotsav.

Future Initiatives for Senior Welfare

The NMMC announced that, with the Commissioner’s approval, additional facilities and welfare initiatives for senior citizens would be introduced in the near future.

