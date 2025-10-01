Maharashtra Government Pledges Action On App-Based Cab Drivers’ Long-Pending Demands | Pexels Image

Mumbai: In a key meeting with representatives of app-based cab drivers, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday assured that serious action would be taken on their long-pending demands. The meeting included Chief Minister’s Secretary Vidyadhar Mahale, Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalskar, and drivers’ union leader Keshav Nana Kshirsagar.

Government Acknowledges Drivers’ Grievances

Secretary Mahale acknowledged that the cab drivers’ demands were fair and directed Transport Commissioner Kalskar to take strict legal measures against companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido if they continued violating government rules.

Enforcement and App Compliance

Kalskar noted that the government had already begun enforcing the law, citing recent action against illegally operated bike taxis using private (white) number plates.

However, union leader Kshirsagar pointed out that major ride-hailing apps are still not following state fare rules. Despite Kalskar ordering companies to update their apps with government-approved fares by September 18, 2025, no compliance was observed even two weeks later.

Unequal Treatment and Protests

Kshirsagar also criticized the quick issuance of provisional licenses for electric bike taxis, even after violations, while individual drivers are fined for minor infractions such as not charging regulated fares.

Cab drivers have been protesting at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan since July 15, 2025, including a hunger strike from July 18 to 24. Their demands include fair fares, proper enforcement of rules, and equal treatment for drivers and ride-hailing companies.