Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In Mulund East Knife Attack, Suspects Flee With Phone

Mulund East man attacked with knife; police hunt for suspects | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the Mulund East area, a 52-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by two unidentified assailants early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 6 am on October 1, near Veer Savarkar Hospital, while the victim was on his way to work.

Victim Identified and Background

The victim has been identified as Wilson Albert Barreto, a resident of Ganpat Patil House in the Gavhanpada locality of Mulund East. He lives with his 75-year-old mother and works as a housekeeping staff member in a building at Prabhadevi, supporting his family through daily wages.

Attack and Theft Attempt

According to the police, Barreto left home early in the morning for work, following his regular routine. While walking towards Mulund Railway Station, he was intercepted by two men who alighted from a rickshaw near Veer Savarkar Hospital. One of them grabbed him by the collar, while the other forcibly took away his Vivo smartphone.

Injuries and Hospitalisation

When Barreto resisted, the assailants attacked him with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries on his face and arms. Despite the injuries, they were unable to steal any cash from his pocket. The attackers then fled the scene in the same rickshaw, heading toward the Gavhanpada signal.

Despite the bloodied attack, Barreto managed to reach Veer Savarkar Hospital on his own, where doctors immediately began treatment. He suffered deep lacerations on his face, requiring 25 to 30 stitches. He was later shifted to Sion Hospital for advanced medical care. His condition is currently stable but serious.

Police Investigation Underway

The Navghar police have registered a case under Sections 306(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the culprits. The police are also relying on technical evidence to aid the investigation.

