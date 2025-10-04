Mumbai News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Cyber Awareness Month, Urges Citizens To Report Frauds Within ‘Golden Hour’

CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Cyber Awareness Month, Urges Citizens To Report Frauds Within ‘Golden Hour’ |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stressed that timely reporting of cyber frauds is as crucial as saving accident victims during the "Golden Hour". He urged citizens to immediately lodge complaints through helplines 1930 or 1945 to increase the chances of recovering stolen money.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of “Cyber Awareness Month – October 2025” at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters in Mumbai. The event was attended by DGP Rashmi Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukherjee, Dr. Farooq Kazi of VJTI, Prof. Manjesh Hanwal of IIT Mumbai, and senior police officials.

Cybercrime: The Biggest Challenge of the Digital Age

Fadnavis said cybercrime is one of the biggest threats of the digital era, stressing that prevention is as important as punishment. He warned of the growing misuse of AI technologies such as phishing, OTP fraud, deepfake, voice and face cloning.

“Every online transaction, social media activity, or acceptance of cookies carries the risk of data misuse, which can lead to extortion, cyberbullying, and fraud,” he cautioned.

Technology: Both a Threat and a Solution

Highlighting Maharashtra’s investment in world-class cyber labs and response centres, Fadnavis emphasised the importance of swift complaint registration.

“Technology itself is a threat, but technology alone is also the solution. Every digital crime leaves behind a digital fingerprint,” he said.

He also warned about cyberspace being used to spread propaganda. “Cyberspace not only connects people; it can hack your mind. The new danger is planting anarchist ideas in a very personalised way,” he added, referring to the threat of “urban Maoism.”

Need for Cyber Awareness in Schools

Fadnavis underlined the role of parents, teachers, and communicators in educating youth about digital safety. He suggested including cyber security in school curriculums as a “revolutionary step.”

Akshay Kumar’s Personal Experience

Sharing his own family’s experience, Akshay Kumar revealed that his daughter once received inappropriate messages from a stranger while playing an online game. “Thankfully, she reported it to her mother immediately. But such incidents don’t always get reported. Cyber security should be taught in schools just like history and mathematics,” he urged.