Mumbai To Host Global Women’s Trade Summit This Weekend |

Mumbai is set to host the Global Women’s Trade Summit on October 4 and 5 at The Westin, Powai. The event is organised by the International Women’s Federation of Commerce and Industry (IWFCI) India National Chapter, with the World Trade Centre, Mumbai, and the All India Association of Industries as knowledge partners. A pre-summit meeting was held on Friday evening at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade.

With the theme “Women as Catalysts for Global Trade and Economic Growth”, the summit aims to spotlight the role of women in driving international trade and fostering inclusive economic progress.

The platform will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, B2B meetings, and networking opportunities. A key highlight will be women leaders who have excelled in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as mines, minerals, oil, and gas, sharing their journeys of resilience, innovation, and leadership. Discussions will also explore how technology and AI-driven tools are shaping sustainable, competitive businesses.

Dr Daphne Pillai, President of IWFCI India, said, “The summit is not just a conference it is a movement to recognise and amplify women’s voices in global trade and enterprise. Through this summit, we aim to provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation, enabling women entrepreneurs and professionals to expand their horizons and contribute meaningfully to global economic growth.”

Delegates from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Uzbekistan, South Africa, India, and the USA will attend, representing industries including supply chains, insurance, real estate, hospitality, IT services, law, and finance.

IWFCI India reiterated that the summit reaffirms its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and professionals as vital contributors to global trade and innovation.