 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC's Garden Workers Stage Hunger Strike Over Unpaid Minimum Wages
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC's Garden Workers Stage Hunger Strike Over Unpaid Minimum Wages

Workers employed in the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are staging a hunger strike through the Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, demanding the payment of minimum wages.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's garden workers stage hunger strike demanding unpaid minimum wages | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Workers employed in the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are staging a hunger strike through the Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, demanding the payment of minimum wages.

Scope of Garden Development and Worker Shortage

In the area under the Belapur to Digha division office of NMMC, a total of 1,700,503 square meters has been developed as gardens. According to rules, workers employed in these gardens are entitled to minimum wages and all benefits under the levy system.

"However, due to financial interests between contractors and officers in the garden department, approximately 40 workers have not been paid minimum wages. Repeated correspondence on this issue has been ignored," said a representative.

Discrepancy in Worker Deployment and Salaries

As per NMMC norms, one worker is required for every 2,200 square meters, which means 773 workers should be employed for 1,700,603 square meters.

"In reality, only 450 workers are actually working, and the salary money for the remaining 200 workers is reportedly being pocketed monthly by officials and contractors. Even the wages of the workers who are actually working are being delayed," informed a member.

Payment Gap and Worker Concerns

The workers currently on hunger strike is reported to be receiving Rs 12,000 per month, while the municipal corporation is reportedly spending Rs 27,000 per worker. The Manch has questioned about where the remaining Rs 15,000 goes.

Health Risks to Senior Workers

Among the 25 workers participating, all are over 60 years of age, and many suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health issues, putting their well-being at serious risk.

"The workers have taken this extreme step to demand minimum wages and levy benefits, which are rightfully due to them," said the representative.

