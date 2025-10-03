Mumbai: ₹500-Crore Bhagwati Hospital In Borivali To Open By December After Delays |

Mumbai: After years of anticipation and multiple setbacks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Shri Harilal Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali is finally nearing completion. The ₹500-crore super specialty hospital will be ready by November 15 and is expected to open its doors to patients by December, bringing long-awaited relief to residents of the city’s western suburbs.

Long-Delayed Redevelopment

The hospital’s redevelopment has been a prolonged process marked by repeated delays. The project was planned in two phases. The first phase, launched in 2009, became partially operational in 2016 with 110 beds, though it missed its original deadline by two years. The second phase, which began in August 2019, was scheduled for completion by October 2022. However, the deadline stretched nearly three years, pushing the project’s completion to November 2025.

Reasons Behind the Delay

Officials have cited several factors for the delay, including lapses by contractors, administrative hurdles, and rising costs. The COVID-19 pandemic further slowed progress as manpower and resources had to be diverted toward emergency healthcare. Additionally, project costs escalated due to design changes aimed at transforming Bhagwati into a modern super specialty hospital, equipped with facilities such as a Cath Lab, modular operation theatres, and advanced diagnostic units.

Capacity and Services

Once fully functional, the hospital will have 373 beds, with plans to eventually expand to 490 beds. It is expected to significantly reduce the patient burden on major civic hospitals such as Cooper, KEM, and Nair, while also serving patients from Palghar and Dahanu.

“The full-scale operation of Bhagwati Hospital will help decentralize healthcare in Mumbai and ease pressure on central civic hospitals,” said BMC Additional Commissioner (Health) Sharad Ughade.

Revived and Upcoming Departments

Departments including Medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, and Ophthalmology have already been revived and reopened. In the coming months, super specialty services in Nephrology, Cardiology, and Neurology will also be introduced, alongside a state-of-the-art Cath Lab.

Relief for the Suburbs

For the rapidly growing western suburbs, the opening of Bhagwati Hospital marks a vital step in improving access to advanced healthcare closer to home, ending years of dependence on distant hospitals for specialized treatment.