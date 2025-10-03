 Akasa Air Commences Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Kozhikode, Now Operates 28 Weekly Flights From Kerala To 4 Domestic & International Destinations
Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Akasa Air | File Photo

Mumbai: Akasa Air commenced daily direct operations from Kozhikode to Mumbai from October 1. The airline now operates 28 weekly departures from Kerala to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

Maiden Flight Ceremony

India’s youngest airline, Akasa Air, commenced operations from Kerala in 2022 from the Kochi airport. It added Kozhikode as a new destination by connecting it with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The maiden flight on October 1 departed Kozhikode International Airport at 7.55pm and arrived at CSMIA at 9.40pm.

Expanded Weekly Operations

The airline now operates 28 weekly departures from Kochi and Kozhikode connecting Kerala with four destinations across India and beyond including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi.

The commencement was marked by lighting a ceremonial lamp at a ceremony held at Kozhikode International Airport to flag off the maiden flight. Officials from Kozhikode International Airport presented a special boarding pass to the first passenger on the inaugural flight.

Also Watch:

Focus on Kerala Market

“In just under three years, the airline has expanded its capacity through a combination of new routes and increased frequencies, providing travellers with greater choice and convenience. Kerala continues to be a priority market in Akasa Air's growth strategy, and the airline remains focussed on strengthening air connectivity to support the state's travel, tourism, and trade sectors,” said a spokesperson.

