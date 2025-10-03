Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s 6-Lane Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Flyover Near Dindoshi Court Set To Open By May 2026

BMC’s six-lane GMLR flyover near Dindoshi Court is nearing completion, with opening scheduled for May 16, 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, the construction of a six-lane flyover between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari has reached an advanced stage. Out of the 31 planned piers, 27 have been completed, with work on the remaining four at Ratnagiri Junction currently underway.

The BMC will soon begin girder launching, deck slab casting, and construction of approach roads. The flyover is expected to be open to traffic by May 16, 2026.

Project Phases and Flyover Details

The GMLR project is being executed in four phases, with Phase 3(A) involving the construction of a flyover and an elevated rotary. As part of this phase, work is underway on a six-lane flyover spanning 1,265 meters between Dindoshi, Goregaon, and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari.

The flyover construction is divided into two sections—Goregaon side and Mulund side. It begins near Dindoshi Court, makes a 90-degree turn near the Ratnagiri Junction hotel, and descends at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. The Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar held a review meeting on the progress of the bridge at the BMC headquarters on Friday.

Pier and Span Progress

A senior official from the BMC’s bridge department stated, “The flyover consists of a total of 31 piers, which form the construction segment spans. Out of 26 spans, work on 12 spans has been completed, with the remaining 14 spans scheduled for completion by February 15, 2026. So far, 27 piers have been erected, and construction of the remaining 4 piers at the Ratnagiri Junction curve is progressing steadily."

The flyover is being constructed using box girders and reinforced concrete. Additionally, the project includes a pedestrian bridge equipped with escalators for safe and convenient crossing for pedestrians.

Timeline for Completion

As per BMC’s timeline, the erection of piers, girder installation, and deck slab casting are scheduled to be completed by April 15, 2026. The flyover will have approach roads on both sides. Construction of the approach road on the Dindoshi Court side is expected to be completed by January 31, 2026, while the approach road at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari is slated for completion by April 30, 2026. Remaining related works will be carried out within the following 15 days.

However, the official added, "Some construction work on the Mulund side of the flyover, during the second phase, is currently facing disruptions. The affected structures will be rehabilitated, and the cleared plot will be acquired to carry out the remaining work of the flyover."

Project Significance

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. With a total project cost of Rs. 14,000 crore, once completed, it will provide seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

